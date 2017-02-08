Sinazongwe district cut off from the rest of the country

Sinazongwe District in Southern Province has been cut off from the rest of the Country after a bridge connecting Batoka to Sinazeze has been washed away due to heavy rains that have been experienced in the area.

This has happened between Batoka and Sinazeze about 5km from Batoka.

The road and Sikanungu Bridge have been washed away leaving the district cut off from the rest of the country

Police are now appealing to all motorists and members of the public intending to use the Batoka – Maamba road to find other alternatives as the road is completely cut off.

Government through the DMMU is working around the clock to ensure that a solution is found to connect the district to other parts Of the Country