Simple ways to take care of your husband

By Mwaba Mutale
1. Always take warm water to the bathroom for your man and if possible stand there and help to wash areas he cannot reach.
2. Select the clothes that he has to wear and help him dress like socks and the coat.
3. Iron for your husband for him to be
smart and this is where many women fails.
4.Be with him when he is taking his breakfast and if its hot, make it cool for him.
5. See him out and make sure he went the direction he goes or he has boarded the vehicle safely and after some time, be
kind enough to ask if he arrived safely.
6. In the house always check on him for example if he takes long in the toilet find out why.
7. On the dining table with other children, make sure he eats enough meals that are balanced.
8. Its the responsibility of the woman to cut nails and normal grooming like unwanted hair.
9.The Woman should make sure that the Man never sit in the house when watching
TV with clothes that he went to work with, give him loose clothes lest he is tempted to go out again……
10. Every night when the rest of the household is asleep, he must feed on ……………. , it calms the stressful day he had, he feels at home and loved.
This shi.t of a website is at it again. This is complete garbage. Mwaba Mutale go back to the cave. That’s where you belong,
Guest
August 20, 2015 at 12:41 am
Guest, Is there anything I cannot see or read between the lines? I do not expect such a response to this topic. This is a lady or woman who wishes to share with other women. These are some of the simple things that women over look. It is simple things that make your character.
JASON NYIRENDA
August 20, 2015 at 7:37 am
Seriously Mwaba, I think some of your points are too much -point 2, 5,6, 8 and 9. I think we have moved on from these points, even the men don’t want you doing that. The modern man grooms himself.
MyZambia
August 20, 2015 at 9:27 am
this is good mama…nothing is old fashioned when it comes to marriage…
phoebe
August 20, 2015 at 10:55 am
This is true, In many homes this not happening. African women have lost their real value as wivies. Many marriad men are disappointed. Many things mentioned above we do them ourselves as men. The only thing a woman know is to wash clothes, sweep the house and cook. kwasila! Mwaba tell them.
Thank you
Concerned Zambian
August 20, 2015 at 11:55 am
I am a married man I can just agree that the author is wright.If most women did the above their husband would live longer and happy in marriage.Simple things make marriage tick.
SIDO MARK
August 20, 2015 at 12:34 pm
let not the enemies of peace order detract you in your quest in educating the majority who need your advice. mwaba you well to your fellow women and men who divorced because of not following the simple marriage issues which they have ignored.
martin moonga
August 20, 2015 at 12:48 pm
Are you sure about that.
Oladipo Makanju
February 19, 2017 at 2:14 am
if all women treated their men like this, they will never wish for a side chick.
they will watch football at home, they will get drink and drink from home.
any sensible woman should write this down and practice.
afcon phiri
August 20, 2015 at 2:32 pm
I personally experienced this treatment for over 10 years from my wife of 25 years. God is my witness I never ever thought of having another wife in my life. Unfortunately my wife changed due to the influence of new friends who were not married and also because her income rose higher than mine.
Let me say this...
August 20, 2015 at 8:45 pm
No reason to over react to the suggestions here made. You either take it as it is or add/ subtract to suite. God gave us eyes, ears and indeed the mouth so we can use them for our benefit. Tell you what, EVEN MEN have learnt one thing or two from your posting and I urge you to continue but do not undress us/ yourself eventually.
pink toe
August 21, 2015 at 8:15 am