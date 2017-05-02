Show humility, FODEP tells PF and UPND

Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has appealed to the two major political parties in the country – PF and UPND to show humility if indeed they exist to serve the people.

In a statement to Zambian Eye, FODEP says it is task of everybody to see to it that the country remains peaceful.

Below is the full statement:

FOUNDATION FOR DEMOCRATIC PROCESS

(FODEP)

For Immediate Release

2nd May 2017

Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) is of the view that securing Zambia’s continued peace and democratisation is everyone’s primary task. We are at a stage where what matters most is securing the economic, social and political dividends for all and not just for a few people.

FODEP is also reiterating that the obtaining political impasse is a clear indication that elections alone are not enough to transform Zambia into a thriving economy and democracy. The collective efforts of both members of the ruling party and opposition political parties must be added together and recognized in the interest of national unity and harmony.

FODEP is of the view that Zambia is bigger than any one political party and the more reason why the members and leaders of the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) must show humility and heed to genuine calls for them to ponder dialogue and reconcile.

This means accepting dialogue within a give and take spirit among members and leaders at both national and district levels. This would not only inspire the Country into sense of hope and certainty but will go a long way in diffusing the current political tensions and demonstrate that the PF is the party in the driving seat with a Constitutional responsibility to promote national unity, dialogue and democracy as provided by Article 91 of the Constitution. However, it is our considered view that responsibility for initiating interparty dialogue and overall democracy weights more on the PF than any other stakeholder given that the party has a constitutional mandate and instruments of power.

Issued by and on behalf of FODEP.

Mr. Chimfwembe Mweenge

Executive Director