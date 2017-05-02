Show humility, FODEP tells PF and UPND

Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has appealed to the two major political parties in the country – PF and UPND to show humility if indeed they exist to serve the people.
In a statement to Zambian Eye, FODEP says it is task of everybody to see to it that the country remains peaceful.
Below is the full statement:
FOUNDATION FOR DEMOCRATIC PROCESS
(FODEP)
For Immediate Release
2nd May 2017
Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) is of the view that securing Zambia’s continued peace and democratisation is everyone’s primary task. We are at a stage where what matters most is securing the economic, social and political dividends for all and not just for a few people.
FODEP is also reiterating that the obtaining political impasse is a clear indication that elections alone are not enough to transform Zambia into a thriving economy and democracy. The collective efforts of both members of the ruling party and opposition political parties must be added together and recognized in the interest of national unity and harmony.
FODEP is of the view that Zambia is bigger than any one political party and the more reason why the members and leaders of the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) must show humility and heed to genuine calls for them to ponder dialogue and reconcile.
This means accepting dialogue within a give and take spirit among members and leaders at both national and district levels. This would not only inspire the Country into sense of hope and certainty but will go a long way in diffusing the current political tensions and demonstrate that the PF is the party in the driving seat with a Constitutional responsibility to promote national unity, dialogue and democracy as provided by Article 91 of the Constitution. However, it is our considered view that responsibility for initiating interparty dialogue and overall democracy weights more on the PF than any other stakeholder given that the party has a constitutional mandate and instruments of power.
Issued by and on behalf of FODEP.
Mr. Chimfwembe Mweenge
Executive Director
FODEP, JUST STOP IT! STOP IT! STOP COMMENTING ON ISSUES JUST TO BE SEEN TO BE ALIVE WHEN THERE’S REALLY NOTHING YOU’RE DOING. IF YOU DON’T HAVE BALLS ENOUGH TO CALL A SPADE A SPADE WHY ARE YOU EVEN COMMENTING? YOU KNOW WHAT HAS CAUSED ALL THESE PROBLEMS BUT YOU WANT TO BE DIPLOMATIC ABOUT IT? THIS IS THE FOOLISHNESS OF FODEP. EVEN NGOS LED BY WOMEN DO FAR MUCH BETTER THAN THE SHELL THAT YOU ARE NOW. WHO DOESN’T KNOW THAT LAST YEAR’S ELECTION VICTORY WAS STOLEN FROM UPND? IF YOU DOUBT, MAKE LUNGU ACCEPT TO LET COURTS DO THEIR WORK AND HEAR THE PETITION WITHOUT INTERFERENCE, PERIOD! THEN EVERYONE WILL TAKE HIM SERIOUSLY AND RECOGNISE HIM AS PRESIDENT OF THIS COUNTRY.
dimitri
May 2, 2017 at 4:08 pm
It is very unfortunate that organisations that are supposed to fight for democracy and the rule of law can be silent when the law is applied selectively and being disregarded by the powers be with impunity. What development can you talk about when the very vehicle that should bring that development is corrupt to the core and when thuggery and violence are the means to one’s survival. Please be serious LET THE PETITION BE HEARD and all this nonsense will stop.
Chembe
May 2, 2017 at 4:52 pm
Let the PETITION be heard why is PF afraid of the PETITION if they were not involved in irregularities. A clean fighter can fight from anywhere on or offshores.
The Political Sycophant
May 2, 2017 at 5:01 pm
By following the Constitutional Route to Petition the Election Results in Court the UPND showed humilty and Responsibility. If HH and UPND were not humble they would have told their supporters to go on the street to reclaim their Election Victory. They did not do this but instead Petitioned the Results in Court and that Petition has not been heard,determined and disposed off. That is the Crux of the matter. The Petition Hearing has been blocked by Lungu. What has FODEP got to say about this? The 2016 Elections were Disputed and Petitioned. The solution is to hear the Petition in Court and leave the Court to declare the Winner duly elected President.Without the Petition Hearing, FODEP cannot expect the Petitioners to recognize Lungu the Vote Thief.If Lungu did not steal the Election why doesn’t he prove his innocence in Court. Why is Lungu forcing the Petitioners to recognize him as a Legitimate President b4 the Petition is heard and disposed off.In a family paternal dispute a Father is required to undergo a DNA Test to determine whether or not he is the biological Father but the Father refuses to do a DNA Test and demands to be recognized as the the Biological Father first. What kind of thinking is this?To prove that Lungu truly won the 2016 Election he needs to produce an Election Petition DNA Test Certificate b4 UPND Recognize him as the Legitimate President.There is no constitutional requirement for HH and UPND to recognize Lungu as a Legitimate President.#Release HH unconditionally and Let the Petition be heard in Court.Period.
Chibwe
May 2, 2017 at 5:52 pm
Nonsense – there is and will be no petition. It is over and if you can’t get it, one day you will get over it. The majority do not care about your line of thought
OneNation
May 2, 2017 at 6:45 pm