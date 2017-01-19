Setting the Obama record straight: The President that never impressed

As a policy, I usually refrain from interfering on sovereign affairs, but it seems Zambians are lost on Obama…On many counts!!!
First off, those who think Obama is black obviously never knew his mother; that or they missed classes on genetics in G12 biology! And that is where the obamists miss it and the whole Obama cult confusion begins.
But that aside. Once again I have to rise to the occasion to set my country men and women in order…Some of whom literally lost sleep to watch his limp farewell speech as if he were a Napoleon Bonaparte saying farewell to his old guard, no.
Obama is just Obama, just another poster boy for race appeasement; and guess what? He left the black community pissed and poorer than he ever found them. Obama is not, and was never, on any score whatsoever, great. Obama was there to please the entrenched white establishment that made him. Groomed and endorsed by Henry kissenger, he was an ultimate puppet figure!
On the economic and foreign relations front, Obama was a disaster! The USA economy crushed under his watch and the man ended up bailing out the rich bankers who caused the problem!!! Who does that? Obama of course. Wars in the middle East? Obama was no wiser than Bush on that score either.
Put simply, there is little to set our own Lungu and Obama apart since they are both lawyers, dress sharply and with no brains on justice or the economy.
I say good riddance Obama, the black of Africa and America won’t miss your white imperialist attitude!
Mainda doesn’t not seem to understand the term, “people of colour”. Obama is black in the sense that his father was black. Any offspring between white and any person of colour(black, indian etc) is according whites, black.
On the economic issue, when Obama was coming to the White House the American economy was at its lowest since the great depression in the 1930s. Bailing out the Auto industry, Banks etc was the only viable option.
On foreign policy, instant withdrawal is not possible due so many logistical issues. Mr Mainda should learn to give credit were its due. Obama is only human and an intelligent one my brother. Don’t apply the PHD syndrome.
GNM
gnmambwe
January 20, 2017 at 7:24 am
Mainda, so how does that concern u?????
Doer
January 20, 2017 at 3:30 pm
What? at Zambian eye, Zambian eye my foot. What can you tell us, especially me on issues concerning Obama you fools. Just say you are jealous of him. First and foremost, let me tell you this, you will never be like Obama even if you were to try juju, never.
Do not talk ill things against Obama he has done his level best of which dogs like you Zambian eye idiots can not even dream off, stupid fools.
Masila a linja, at Obama was disaster. Disaster ya mao luwawa tuwe. Let me tell you if you have nothing to publish on this non profit making kantemba,of yours, its better to shut your sting mouth unlike uttering inanimate stories on A GREAT PERSON LIKE OBAMA. After all you do not even pay tax to government.
Your duty is to make noise on mealie-meal (Bupi) prices in Zambia than talking of things which are above your reach. By the way improve on your English you stupid online liars.
Mark my words.
Akuwax in Zambia
January 20, 2017 at 7:48 am