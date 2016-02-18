Serenje Professional College of Education

Serenje Professional College of Education is a private owned and run tertiary institution situated in Serenje town, 409 Kilometres from Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

The college is one of the best in Central province offering a 3-Year-Diploma Course in Secondary School Teachers.

Serenje Professional College of Education has been existence for two years and has since attracted Students from all parts of Zambia.

The College offers boarding facilities with self-catering within the School Campus.

The College has professional Lecturers, a well stocked Library and proper infrastructure providing a suitable environment for learning.

Currently, the College is taking in enrolment for full time January 2016 intake in the following Subjects:

1. English

2. Mathematics

3. Social Studies

4. Religious Education

5. Physical Education

6. Home Economics

7. Agriculture Science

8. Business Studies

Qualifications: Five “O” Levels (Credits) or Better with English and a merit in a Teacher Subject.

Contact Details:

Phone: 0979 306110, 0977 289123, 0977 406191, or 0974 504804. Email – [email protected] / [email protected]

