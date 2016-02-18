Serenje Professional College of Education is a private owned and run tertiary institution situated in Serenje town, 409 Kilometres from Lusaka, the Zambian capital.
The college is one of the best in Central province offering a 3-Year-Diploma Course in Secondary School Teachers.
Serenje Professional College of Education has been existence for two years and has since attracted Students from all parts of Zambia.
The College offers boarding facilities with self-catering within the School Campus.
The College has professional Lecturers, a well stocked Library and proper infrastructure providing a suitable environment for learning.
Currently, the College is taking in enrolment for full time January 2016 intake in the following Subjects:
1. English
2. Mathematics
3. Social Studies
4. Religious Education
5. Physical Education
6. Home Economics
7. Agriculture Science
8. Business Studies
Qualifications: Five “O” Levels (Credits) or Better with English and a merit in a Teacher Subject.
Contact Details:
Phone: 0979 306110, 0977 289123, 0977 406191, or 0974 504804. Email – [email protected] / [email protected]
SERENJE PROFESSIONAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Opening Doors To Progress
am interested
natab changwe
January 29, 2016 at 6:43 am
Are there lectures or its only the principle that teaches the whole college.
Es . chibuye.
February 5, 2016 at 9:13 am
Me interest but money how much tem? School good sure!!
Best Cop
February 18, 2016 at 2:39 pm
March 2, 2016 at 4:04 pm
March 2, 2016 at 4:04 pm
WE ARE ENROLLING FOR 2017 INTAKE IN PRIMARY AND JUNIOR SECONDARY TEACHERS’DIPLOMA. WE ARE REGISTERED WITH THE TEACHING COUNCIL AND EXAMINATION OF ZAMBIA AS WELL AS AFFILIATED WITH THE ZAMBIAN OPEN UNIVERSITY.
MWANZA
October 29, 2016 at 10:38 am
ARE YOU DEPLOYING PART TIME LECTURERS…….AM INTERESTED.
MWAMBA EUSTASY
November 8, 2016 at 9:18 am
We appreciate that Zambia today has so many universities emerging. It is high time we started investing in science and technology. Israel is developed today because them have invested heavily in science and technology. As Zambians we should take up that challenge in order to see the significant development .
E T
November 27, 2016 at 4:21 am
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
August 28, 2017 at 1:20 am
sell cheap stocks
September 2, 2017 at 10:41 pm
small business
September 2, 2017 at 10:54 pm
http://meuestilo.r7.com
September 2, 2017 at 11:16 pm
Augusto de Arruda Botelho
September 4, 2017 at 6:24 am
ask.brant.us
September 5, 2017 at 12:43 pm
real deal about real estate
September 5, 2017 at 12:51 pm
bangaloreinterio.com
September 5, 2017 at 7:30 pm
door edges
September 6, 2017 at 8:05 am
garage door installers
September 6, 2017 at 10:50 am
Eusebia
September 6, 2017 at 8:28 pm
garage door
September 6, 2017 at 9:52 pm
joy of weight loss
September 7, 2017 at 4:00 am
best stocks available
September 7, 2017 at 11:30 am