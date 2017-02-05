Seeing young girls drop out of school due to early marriages and pregnancies painful – CCCYD

The high number of young Girls dropping out of schools due to early pregnancies and early marriages has shocked a Non Governmental Organisation called Charity Centre for Child and Youth Development in Zambia

Statistics in most rural parts of Zambia have revealed that some parents prefer marrying off their girl child to taking them to school thereby denying them an opportunity to access education services.

Lufwanyama District on the Copperbelt Province is an example that has seen young girls being pulled out of school to enter marriage as a source of income for their parents.

It is however shocking that despite hosting one of the Best Boarding Schools in the Province, the school is occupied by those from other towns as the hosts prefer marriage to education.

A chat with a number of young girls, exposed how some parents have resorted to bad habits of marrying off their children at a tender age for financial gain.

“i am Nancy Mwale (not real Names) I had my child when I was 17 years old now I am expecting another. I am married and my husband is a farmer just here, I love him because we stay together. At first I didn’t want to get married but when I failed grade nine exams twice my parents told me to get married, at first I refused and they stopped giving me food that is how I entered into marriage,” narrates the 19-year-old mother of one and six months pregnant.

“It was not easy at first especially when I was pregnant, but for now I am managing and my husband is doing well, but I would love to go to school but I don’t think I can even manage, I am not the only one married or with a child we are many in the community if you ask around. It’s not possible for me to leave my marriage for school my husband or even my parents cannot allow me.”

Another 18-year-old has been forced into marriage immediately after completing her grade 12 because she has no one to sponsor her tertiary education.

Mirriam Musonda (not real names) says she has always wanted to become a medical doctor but her dream has been shuttered because there is no one to sponsor her studies.

“I only got my results yesterday and here I am being called someone’s wife. I know my results are not very good but I was ready to get back to school and rewrite some subjects that I didn’t do well. I have 26 points and I was planning to reduce them so that I go to college. My parents told me that a man wanted to marry me and had already paid part of the bride price but I refused and went to my aunt’s place but they still came for me and took me to the man. He is a miner and the good part is that he is willing to take me to school after I have the baby. I am managing; it’s been difficult because I was just forced but I have accepted it, the dream of becoming a doctor is long gone. I will do something different when I decide,” she told this reporter.

The two young girls are just among the many girls dropping out of school to get into marriage as a way of pleasing their parents.

“Surviving here is not easy, you take someone to schools and there results are always bad then what can you do? Some of us have spent a lot of money on our children yet we get nothing in return, it’s wrong to marry them off but there are no options. Personally my fear that she may just get pregnant and I lose out so it’s better someone marries her following procedure. Most of my children are male the girls are too young, No I don’t think of doing that but when they grow older it will also depend on our financial status and their performance in school,” one of the parents narrated.

Charity Centre for Children and Youth Development (CCCYD) Executive Director Alex Bwaluka says it is painful to see how young girls are dropping out of school due to early marriages and pregnancies.

Bwaluka, who has been undertaking activities concerning children in schools, is shocked that some parents have resorted to marrying off their children as a source of livelihood.

“A girl child has fallen victim to bad vices that have seen them get married at very tender age. Surprisingly some parents find pride in seeing their children get married early for fear of the falling pregnant. For North Western Province, rational leaders have taken the issue very serious and warned that all those engaging in such vices are punished. We must find a lasting solution to this because the future of a girl child is under serious threat,” he said.

The need for concerted efforts to fight the bad vices cannot be over emphasised.