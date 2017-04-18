Security intensified as HH appears in Court

Zambia’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of UPND who is facing treason charge is appearing in court.

Hichilema commonly known as HH was brought to court early hours of Tuesday put in court cells fearing that his supporters could riot.

After a long waiting in the Court room , Hichilema finally emerged from the Magistrate Court holding cell in a high spirit to appear in Court 12 before Magistrate Malumani.

Smiling Hichilema walked in the Court dock with other co-accused as well as the 15 UPND supporters that were picked from the Community House on the eventful night of the raid . The group include William Banda , Gilbert Liswaniso and 13 others.

However , in a shocking state of affairs Chilufya Tayali also emerged from the holding cell into the dock with Hichilema much to the excitement of Court attendants who shouted “Freedom Fighters, freedom fighters ” as Tayali gave a wide smile while waving a at the packed Court Room. Meanwhile , a smiling Hichilema gave his supporters to stay strong as he popped in the Court Room to Dock with a symbolic walk , look and smile of a warrior and conqueror. ..As the Court room shouted “ishimbi nishimbi nankwe nankwe ”

He walked in court looking strong and firm.

Meanwhile security has been intensified in Lusaka and provinces. Roadblocks have been mounted at various entry points to Lusaka and some townships.

At the court, armed police officers sealed off the court.