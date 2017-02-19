Scores feared dead after Nandos building collapsed

February 19, 2017 | Filed under: Breaking News,International News | Posted by:

In Bulawayo, scores of people have been reportedly injured while others are feared dead after a Nandos building in the city collapsed and fell on unsuspecting customers on Sunday .

 

We were not able to gather details of the incident but preliminary reports indicate that the building fell due to heavy rains which began on Saturday.

 

 

93 Total Views 93 Views Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *