School bans wearing skirts

A named Headteacher at a named school in Lusaka has banned the wearing of skirts and trousers at the school saying it is the main reason Lusaka province recorded lowest performance.

Teachers who declined to be named for fear of being victimized said the Headteacher said the dress code for female teachers confuse pupils thereby concentrating on the teacher’s beautiful thighs and not the lesson.

The new Headteacher at that school has also ordered male teachers to stop putting on jeans and t-shirts on Fridays.

“I would like to find out about teachers’ dress code, and female in particular. There is this school in Lusaka where the new head teacher who just came on transfer has told the female teachers to stop wearing any form of trousers be it an office standard suit as long as it is a trousers.

And he literally put it that no teacher at his school will put on dresses or skirts that show their “bleached black knees and that there will be no any form of jeans or fancy t-shirts for men on Friday, and no casual attire for men but always in a necktie.

My question is…. what is does the Terms and conditions of service say about dress code for both men and women? What can be described as appropriate dress code for teachers or probably we need to bring uniforms for teachers as well.” The teacher wondered.