Saviour has been locked up for calling Lungu ‘foolish’ – Lawyer

United Progressive People (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba’s lawyer has disclosed that he has been arrested and detained for using word like “foolishness and bupumbu” against President Edgar Lungu in a video.

Lillian Mushota told News Diggers! in an interview at Woodlands Police Station where Saviour is detained that police would charge him with Defamation of the President.

“He used words like ‘foolishness’ in a video, ‘ chalo chakwa wiso nangu chakwa noko?’, ‘you will go to the land of the dead where you belong’ and ‘bupumbu bupumbu.’ So this is what they have called Defamation of the President under section 69 of CAP 87,” said Mushota.

“His message to the supporters is that they should remain calm and watch where this is going because until they have established that this is what they are after, they are looking for something to charge him with, I think they are fishing.”

And Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo also confirmed in statement that Chishimba had been detained at Woodlands Police Station after interrogating him for two hours 45 minutes.

“Police have Warned and Cautioned the United Progressive People President , Saviour Chishimba of Makeni, Lusaka for the Offence of Defamation of President which is contrary to Section 69 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia which occurred on 1st July, 2017 and 8th July, 2017 in Lusaka. He has since been detained in Police custody and will be charged once the officers are done with the processes,” stated Katongo.

Recently, the outspoken opposition leader held a press conference where he launched a blistering attack at President Lungu for asking Zambians to forgive him if he turned into a dictator for once.

Upon return from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on July 4, President Lungu, in his reaction to the burning of Lusaka City Market, threatened that he would become a dictator for once and that some human rights would be taken away from people as he tries to come up with security measures to contain “acts of terrorism”.

But Chishimba said Zambia did not belong to President Lungu’s father for him to say that Zambians should bear with him for becoming a dictator.

“The mention of dictatorship by the President who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces is worrisome because it is exactly what the international community and interest groups have been saying. They are saying he is a dictator, and he has been refusing. But he said it himself that ‘now you are going to bear with, I am going to become a dictator’, kwati libala lya kwa wishi; ‘I’m going to become a dictator’. Calo ca kwa wiso (is this your father’s country), I mean is this country your country…this country belongs to many Zambians, it does not belong to you alone. Each and every Zambian is an equal shareholder in this enterprise you call Zambia. You don’t just stand and speak. Then after that you, ‘I’m going to become a dictator, you bear with me’. Bear with you over what? asked Chishimba.

“How can you ask people to bear with your foolishness, it’s utter foolishness. You can’t think like that; you are the President. You need to deal with facts, don’t speculate like those who are on the streets; it’s unacceptable.”

He further said people’s freedoms had been taken away by President Lungu on the pretext of a threatened public emergency.

“Public emergency! Emergency yakwani? Emergency ya kwawiso, ya kwanoko (whose emergency? For your father, your mother)? Because people must see the emergency, not just you. Meanwhile you were saying no, these Catholic bishops are imagining in their heads, tension is in their heads. No, tension is in your head. Time has come to start examining these men; to go to that psychiatric hospital (Chainama Hospital) to be examined because no one in the right frame of mind can do such a thing (declaring threatened state of emergency),” said Chishimba during the briefing early last month.

