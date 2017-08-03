Saviour Chishimba’s arrest
Savoiur Chishimba
I have just seen off UPP President Saviour Chisamba arrest at lunch at his secretariat on 10 Reedbuck Road, Kabulonga, for an allegedly defamatory press statement, “it is not your mother’s money”, issued about one month ago.
I had a moment’s chat with him where he said he was picked after pre-recorded programme (meaning he was not live on air to be located by police) at Diamond Tv, then taken to Forces Headquarters, then Woodlands Police then to Kabulonga and back to possibly Forces Headquarters or Woodlands.
This nearly one month belated arrest process started in the morning and by lunch when they brought to his secretariat, SC was hungry and thirsty having skipped lunch.
On the other hand, the arrest comes after a student and another was arrest for insulting and defaming EL. Chilufya Tayali of Kakoma Kanganja just adjourned.
There is something terribly wrong about the process for footage on facebook and already viral. Why would one want defamatory publication from the defamation suspect when police should have it to confirm and prove publication thereby damage?
When did Force Headquarters start arresting citizens or criminals?
Why ambush and arrest him from Diamond Tv, not at his Secretariat, as if he was on the run or ignored police call outs?
SC already has “crazy” cases of defamation of ZRA and his investigation by ACC on National Youth Council Board funds and for whistleblowing on Malawian maizegate while his tribunal application to Chief Justice on the maizegate was rejected.
He also whistleblew on EL’s ministers corruption which EL had also said his ministers were corrupt but ignored SC.
He recently alleged that EL has become properties mogul of upmarket apartments which EL too ignored.
PP president Mike Mulongoti on the sence of arrest said history has examples of how FJT and RB finished selves by arresting opponents.
He asked, why so many police officers on a defamation case as if it were presidential?
