Saboteurs attack and damage ZESCO supply lines near Mwanawasa Stadium

COWARDLY ACT OF SABOTAGE: Saboteurs in the early hours of Sunday attacked and damaged ZESCO supply lines near the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola cutting off power supply to the entire Mushili area and parts of Kansenshi and areas surrounding the stadium.

Careful onsite examination shows that the attackers used charcoal and other inflammable objects to set fire to the base of the cables in an attempt to uproot the entire line.

Residents upon hearing sparks around 01:45 Hours alerted ZESCO on the Hotline prompting the engineers to rush to the site and prevent further damage. ZESCO is working on proving alternative supply lines to restore power to affected areas.

As Copperbelt Minister, I wish to sternly warn these saboteurs that we will not spare them. Copperbelt is an economically sensitive province especially with the ongoing Zambia International Trade Fair. This province is the economic lifeblood of the country and such nonsensical acts of damaging economic infrastructure cannot be tolerated. Our law enforcement officers will pursue every lead and arrest whoever is behind this. A simple reminder; economic sabotage carries a minimum sentence of 20 years upon conviction. Bowman Lusambo Copperbelt province Minister