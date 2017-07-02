Saboteurs attack and damage ZESCO supply lines near Mwanawasa Stadium

COWARDLY ACT OF SABOTAGE: Saboteurs in the early hours of Sunday attacked and damaged ZESCO supply lines near the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola cutting off power supply to the entire Mushili area and parts of Kansenshi and areas surrounding the stadium.
Careful onsite examination shows that the attackers used charcoal and other inflammable objects to set fire to the base of the cables in an attempt to uproot the entire line.
Residents upon hearing sparks around 01:45 Hours alerted ZESCO on the Hotline prompting the engineers to rush to the site and prevent further damage. ZESCO is working on proving alternative supply lines to restore power to affected areas.
As Copperbelt Minister, I wish to sternly warn these saboteurs that we will not spare them. Copperbelt is an economically sensitive province especially with the ongoing Zambia International Trade Fair.
This province is the economic lifeblood of the country and such nonsensical acts of damaging economic infrastructure cannot be tolerated. Our law enforcement officers will pursue every lead and arrest whoever is behind this.
A simple reminder; economic sabotage carries a minimum sentence of 20 years upon conviction.
Bowman Lusambo
Copperbelt province Minister
Sabotage!!!!
That terrible word usually associated with political protest in regimes that ignore grievances, shuns dialogue and relies on the mighty of the State to crush political enemies!!
Since the killing of Kaimana and Mushala Zambia has sighed relief until the alleged rigging of the August 2016 elections and the brutal assault and incarceration of HH for challenging the presidency of Mr Chagwa Lungu!
Sabotage can be prevented in a democracy by allowing democracy to operate.
If the State had allowed the petition to be concluded properly, HH would not be in prison, Lungu would not be labeled a dictator, Mwaliteta would not be in prison, there would be no bad blood between Catholics and President Lungu, the motorcade issue would not have occurred, tongas would not be called names by Bembas and easterners.
simply put there would be no tension in Zambia!!
Does president Lungu still insist that tension is only in the heads of catholic bishops specifically bishop telesphore Mpundu?
If you think the police and other security wings can resolve political strife, you are stubborn and dull!! It just has never worked anywhere in the world without spilling a lot of blood! South Africa is a very good example.
The apartheid regime was superior to any security apparatus in Africa but where is it today??
Zambia was in the forefront sponsoring and supporting economic sabotage by the ANC and other groups.
Didn’t Mandela and KK know that there were children and patients on life support in South African hospitals when suspected ANC bombed power stations? How human beings can reduce themselves to robots!!
Surely Mr Lungu, you can resolve the political equation in Zambia without subjecting people to bloodshed.
If I were you I would order the courts to conclude the petition, fire the IG for the Mongu debacle, remove Chulu at ECZ and call for a snap election to strengthen your mandate.
Zambians would worship you forever!!!
Concerned citizen
July 2, 2017 at 8:01 pm