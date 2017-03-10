Rugems Executive Lodge – A Real Gem in Hospitality

RUGEMS EXECUTIVE LODGE, is a boutique lodge situated in Avondale (Venter Area), 10 minutes from Lusaka’s KK International Airport).
It has self-contained rooms with DSTV and WiFi, and has a bar $ restaurant.
It’s in an ideal location for those transiting through Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).
From Airport Round-about, turn to Villa Wanga and proceed to Venter Area of Avondale Extension.The Lodge is situated IN A QUITE LOCATION along a tarmac Road between New Avondale and Villa Wanga. From Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Road, Turn left at Clinic Bus Stop and follow the tarmac road.
Price range: Room rates are from ZK300 – ZK500.
The rooms are all air-conditioned with big mirrors and refrigerators.
Make reservation by contacting us on:
Telephone -+260968 739 264 / +260 976 739 263.
Email on [email protected]
