RTSA takes Power Tools to task over Mkushi road carnage

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has expressed concern with the poor road safety record for Power Tools bus services company following this mornings’ fatal accident on Great North road that claimed five lives.
The Agency has noted Power Tools is the same company that recorded a fatal crash in September 2016 were 22 people died in Serenje.
In March this year another bus was involved in a crash on Lusaka – Kabwe road but this time there were no fatalities recorded.
Today’s accident happened around 06:30 hours along Great North road about 25 kilometres east of Mkushi, when Alex Chapel driving a Power Tools Scania bus ABM 6626 collided with a Tanzanian truck T236BTC.
The accident happened after the driver of the bus which was coming from the eastern direction decided to drive on the opposite lane after finding out that vehicles had stopped following a broken down bus belonging to CV Transport company had closed one lane.
The driver of the Power Tools bus carelessly overtook the other vehicles and as a result the bus collided with the truck which was coming from the Western direction.
Both drivers died on the spot and two passengers from the bus, a male and female.
All bodies are in Mkushi hospital mortuary whilst 67 passengers who sustained various injuries are being attended to at Mkushi and Kapiri district hospitals.
“As an Agency charged with the responsibility of ensuring road safety, we appeal to Power Tools bus services management to come up with proactive strategies to ensure their fleet abides to all road rules and regulations,” said RTSA head of publlic relations Frederick Mubanga. “We also call on all motorists to exercise maximum patience on the road to avoid such accidents.”
