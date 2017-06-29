Richard Sakala’s brother resurfaces after being warned for tribal remarks, now says Zambia is at war

Edwin, brother to Daily Nation Newspaper owner Richard Sakala has resurfaced after being warned by the police for issuing tribal remarks in which he urged Chiefs in Eastern province to ban the opposition UPND.

This time, Edwin Sakala who heads a one-man-political party called ZDDM now says Zambia is at war.

Below is his statement:

Dear Comrades

ZAMBIA IS AT WAR

Zambians associate war with suffering, refugees and people being killed with guns and bombs as happening in Syria. This is open war but the kind of Zambia is experiencing is more vicious because it is spiritual between forces of light and darkness. Satan fighting Gods people directly. What makes this war very dangerous is the fact that God fearing citizens can not identify their enemy because he presents himself like an angel of light.

The problem number one tormenting the majority population of Zambians today is abject poverty in the midst of abundant wealth. Its not a secret that the suffering is similar to that of the people of Syria and Libya which are at war. Many households in urban areas including their small children sleep on empty stomachs with parents in a state of panic because they don’t know where money to pay rent, school fees and buy electricity will come from. Depression is also claiming lives.

The major problem is that the people don’t know who is responsible for this crisis. The forces of darkness have cheated and brain washed the average citizen into believing that their government and President Edgar Changwa Lungu are the one who has created this problem. The people are made to forget that the unemployment levels and wide spread poverty claiming lives everyday started when the Structural Adjustment Program was imposed on Zambia and other African countries.

Zambian have voted out five Presidents with the hope that they can usher in a government which can bring to an end their suffering but have instead found themselves getting dipper into poverty and primitive politics of violence and tribal hate while the satanic forces point at every construction in the city as belonging to the president and his government officials to convince the they are suffering because their leaders are thieves.

Tribalism, lies and creating confusion to divert attention away from the nation discussing the issue of poverty are the guns and bombs being used to tear the once united Zambian society. As it was in Libya and other “Bloody” trouble torn countries the satanic forces poisoned some selected parts of the countries which they used as launch pads for destruction. What starts with tribal hate talk and talk of succession have always resulted into bloodshed which the evil forces love.

Zambians especially the God-fearing citizens should never ever underrate the destructive powers of Satan on a nation. What Zambians don’t know is that the forces of darkness attacked the undersigned in the craftiest manner which could have resulted into his slow and painful death for daring to protect the people of Kumawa from this evil gang operating under the cover of a big organization. Glory must be to God that he has survived though after having paid heavily. For the sake of continued peace ZDDM is calling on all God-fearing Zambians to pray for Zambia as they have never done before because Satan and his agents are after Zambian blood. Don’t be cheated easily.

WATCH THE DESPARATION FOR POWER

The abnormal desperation acts for power Zambia is witnessing to the level of resorting to terrorism, trying to alarm the international community and some gangs threatening to continue killing fellow citizens from Kumawa is not only frightening but extremely dangerous hence our opening the June edition of ZDDM STREET MESSAGE with a serious appeal that Zambia should as a matter of urgency work at identifying a new mode of democracy which can unity the nation and avoid a situation where a single tribe can be used by foreign forces to endanger the future of the whole country.

As ZDDM we believe that there are international force hiding behind local organizations which are desparately trying to create maximum chaos and anarchy which can subsequently force for a regime change or a peace making government of national unity which can bring their puppet into government following its failure to manipulate the last election and as it is clear to them that they will never win through a ballot box hence the current efforts to short circuit the system.

Zambia will only safe by either adopting its traditional and cultural party less mode of democracy or the district driven Federal system which Let each of the original 72 districts govern themselves as to give every one of the 72 tribes a chance to take full responsivity of their development and securing every inch of their land.

The choice we bear is of either maintaining this failed mode of democracy which was abandoned even by UNIP and end up destroying our country or changing and unite. ZDDM has approached the University of Zambia to crack their brains on finding a home grown mode of democracy which foreign powers can not use to divide and rule Zambians.

We have always called ourselves the salt and giraffe of Zambian politics because of our ability to see events long before they take place. From our google website and statements one will confirm that we warned that the country will witness desperate acts of terrorism engineered by local agents of the satanic forces which captured our forefathers like animals into slavery and later colonized us.

This international satanic force is using money to recruited a crop of selfish and greedy people in every country who have ended up being initiated into the secret international satanic army responsible for the blood shed and destruction we are witnessing across the world hence the need for Zambians to examine the agendas of SOME local NGOs and opposition political parties.

Many Zambians may not be aware of what is behind the terrorists acts such as the burning of buildings and now destruction of ZESCO power line. These are desperate acts to alarm Zambians and the international community with the ultimate aim of creating Armageddon through which they hope to get into power as part of a Government of National Unity to restore peace.

WARNING IN ADVANCE

Comrades please don’t get surprised if the foreign sponsored organization will choose to twist what we have said here. As usual they may even bring in other names including that of the president. The truth is that the doors to State House closed soon after the campaigns and we are actually fed up of people associating every decision we make to other people who actually found us already making our own decisions. ZDDM came into existence in the late 80s and its unfair for anybody to think that we have been stooges of anybody at any time.

We are speaking out today because we realize that Zambians are taking this peace they are enjoying for granted. Many of them don’t realize that the end result of what these evil people are doing is frightening because nobody can be spared.

Let us thank God that the devil can not succeed because Zambian have a network of prayer warriors asking for his protection and mercy. One of the national prayer platform is Radio Christian Voice.

TRUE PROBLEM FACING ZAMBIA

The major problem facing Zambia which must become a priority number one national agenda is poverty in the midst of abundant wealth.

It is satanic to blame President Lungu for the poverty in the country because he also found this serious problem which in fact started in the late 80s when he was very far from power.

Poverty in Zambia really started in 1979 when Dr Kenneth Kaunda told the World Bank and IMF to go to hell because he was not prepared to implement policies which were going to hurt his own people. For this KK and Zambia was squeezed to a point that the shelves in the shops were empty. Not even bathing soap or tea leaves could be found on the shelves.

This situation was relaxed briefly when Dr Fredrick Chiluba came into power but the damage was already done because most of the former workers were thrown on the street including the undersigned who like thousands of other former workers are still battling to get their terminal benefits.

The education of our children came to a sudden end and most of our friends have since died while struggling to get terminal benefits 26 years after being thrown on the street. We shall be unfair to blame President Lungu for our plight. All we can demand from him is to make addressing our plight a priority while we try to get our economy back to the level it had reached in the late 70s.

ZDDM SAD STREET MESSAGE

On a very sad note, as the whole world joins the British people in mourning the loss of lives in the horrific fire which destroyed the apartment building in London and in the forest fires in Portugal and South Africa.

ZDDM mourns with the people of these countries and the families of those who lost friends and relative in the fires-May Their Souls Rest In Peace.

Such horrific incidents should remind all of us that life is a vanity. We are here today and can go when we least expect hence the need for individuals to live productive lives while we can.

Zambians with access to foreign television stations can see that there is unnecessary bloodshed, tears, war destruction and people dying in the most painful and cruel manner across the world. Is this what we want for Zambians?

As usual this is another long read in which we raise a number of issues which we expect to help you understand the stand ZDDM has taken on a number of national issues. We as usual expect you to pass on this edition to friends who want to understand issues in Zambia from our point of view as ZDDM. For our friends in the media this is a special treat full of leads.

ZAMBIAN CHURCH MOTHER BODIES APPROACH CONFUSE ZDDM

In this edition we would like to open with questioning the role of the church mother bodies in Zambia because it seem to be siding with the sponsored regime change forces which are trying to demonize Presidents Edgar Lungu and portraying a false image to the international community that Zambia was facing a political crisis and that it was now a dictatorship.

Most of the traditional churches in Zambia were here preaching the word of God less than 60 years ago when the Black Zambians were called monkeys and treated like sub human beings but did very little to stop this.

It is now amazing that some of these churches are now slowly but surely being identified with foreign sponsored organizations undermining government and those seeking to create Armageddon.

In the Rwanda and Burundi genocide these churches played the role of spectators as the people butchered each other on tribal lines even in their church premises.

In Zambia there are people trying to promote the same tribal hate and we really expected the church to help government avert this threat instead of being part of the problem by taking sides.

ZDDM is sure that the Church mother bodies are fully aware that the problem Zambia is facing is part of a global spiritual battle as some forces are out to create hate, chaos and Armageddon while another force is working to promote peace and unity.

The Church in Zambia cant afford to bury its head in the sand by failing to acknowledge the fact that the country is not spared in this spiritual battle between light and darkness.

The Demonic powers shedding blood and responsible for the destruction of lives across the world is here but has only been arrested by Gods mercy because the majority population of Zambians are daily crying out to HIM-JAHOVA.

The faith of Zambians in the traditional churches which came with the colonial masters will be shaken if it is seen to defend wrong things because even in the time of Jesus Christ failing to pay tax was an offense just as it is common knowledge that racing with an ambulance or a fire engine is criminal yet the church mother bodies seem not to find anything wrong in this.

It will be hypocrisy for the church not to acknowledge the fact that politics in Zambia have taken a tribal and primitive dimension of lies and hate hence need for the church not to take sides but play a neutral role of helping to guide the nation constructively toward promoting unity.

It is very difficult for an ordinary citizen like us to secure an audience with President Edgar Changwa Lungu but not for the Church mother bodies. We know that the State house doors can be opened for them anytime if they went offer ideas on ending the growing problem of tribalism being fanned by evil people.

As ZDDM, we admit that many things in the nation have not been well from the late 80s and that Zambia like any other nation has its own serious problems like the widespread poverty and moral decay which the nation can fight it was not like another Tower of Babylon since it reverted to multi-party politics.

We believe that the church is the best institution to restore the spirit of love and unity in Zambian politics if it was not seen to be taking sides.

We refuse to believe that the church in Zambia want to be part of the scheme underway aimed at forcing a regime change by all means including the Armageddon way.

The undersigned is in shock to see that the Church can not speak out against people openly confessing that they have been killing people and that they will be killing Easterners if their crazy tribal demands are not met by government.

WHAT WE WERE CONCERN WITH

We are happy that the Zambia police assured us that the situation was under control because our concern is that these evil men calling themselves Mau mau may not even belong to one particular tribe or opposition party.

Some may even be foreigners but merely hiding and using the political misunderstanding in the nation as a cover to promote division and confusion in the nation.

As the wise say “When brothers are busy fighting thieves can find a chance to go in the field and steal their crops” hence the need for Zambians to sober up and help in identifying the people taking advantage of political misunderstands to introduce a culture of crime in the name of politics.

ZDDM like Nkhosi ya MaNkhosi could not remain quite when the lives of people from Eastern province were threatened.

We admit that our call may have gone to extreme but it was the only option we had to raise awareness of the threat made against the people of Eastern province and to get those with power to cage the evil minded people. We did this because our media has no space for us under normal circumstance.

We expected the church to come to our rescue when a section of society for the first time put us on their front page, calling us all kinds of insulting names.

We are however happy that through their insults and negative publicity they have raised awareness that there is something seriously wrong.

As things stand ZDDM is not amused by the current trend of involving the international community in our local political problems as if we have no ability to solve our own problems.

It does not make sense for any Zambian organization to ask donors to withhold aid to Zambia because ultimately it is us the majority poor who can be affected if aid to Zambia was cut off.

ZDDM NOT RACIST

From our writings on how the forces which captured our forefathers like animals into slavery and later colonized us are still holding Africa by the throat using local NGOs, Opposition parties and some churches, ZDDM has been wrongly called racist.

These heavily funded organizations have called us names but the truth is that they may not even know that they are being used to indirectly reawaken in the minds of the people the words of racist like Ian Douglas Smith of Zimbabwe who went to his grave holding on to a belief that it will take more than a thousand years for Africans to govern themselves in a civilized manner.

Similar anti-Black sentiments were expressed by a senior British official called Russel who visited 12 African countries in 1948 and thereafter submitted a secret report which concluded that African were “Too stupid and too corrupt” to govern themselves.

Our young people unfortunately don’t know or indeed fully understand the full extent of the dehumanization which forced the Africans to sacrifice their lives to join the freedom fight which saw many lives lost.

The African people were feed up of being called dogs , monkeys and sub-human by the same people talking about Human Rights and democracy today while the church looked on.

On the Enca South African television channel one can see how some white are also using the same Blacks led organizations to demonize Jacob Zuma and ANC leaders openly.

We know that President Zuma is remembering the letter that ZDDM wrote to warn him about what is happening long before the situation reached the current state. Just as was the case for Libya where we expressed ZDDMs fear in our letters sent to the Great Libyan leader Muammer Quddafi and appeal to the people of that country to guard their freedom and independence jealously every time we appeared on their national television.

We did this for other countries because the satanic force had not yet reached a desparate level of fanning chaos and anarchy here at home. Zambia was then still a bit safe because the evil force was confident that it would manipulate the 2016 election and gain control of the country. Unfortunately, God scrambled the plan hence the desperation we see.

Many people think that ZDDM is Anti-white. This is far from the truth. We love our brothers in spite of the dehumanization they subject our people to but feel greatly disappointed that they continue to sponsor organization which undermine African independence.

These sponsored organizations are being used to demonize African leaders while in power and even follow them with fake criminal allegations once they leave office, The whole idea is to brain washing the people into believing that their leaders are a bunch of criminals and that they are too corrupt to govern themselves as Blacks.

ROOT CAUSE OF WORLD INSECURITY

We maybe a political party but we understand that these” Blood shedding” events across the world are part of the international spiritual war between forces of light and darkness which is prompting us to urge Zambians to stop taking the peace they are enjoying for granted or to allow Satanist to set this peaceful country on fire using tribalism.

Zambians must know that Satanism is real and that these Satanist have no respect for human life. They are spilling blood across the world using various names.

Zambians must be warned that nobody will be spared once the fruits of tribalism become ripe. Armageddon will consume the Tonga, Ngoni, Nsenga, Bemba, Lozi, Lamba, Kalubale, Tumbuka, Kaonde etc and that the people cheating them into embracing tribal division and politics of hate will fly away to other countries leaving you and me the majority poor destroying themselves.

ZDDMS ROLE IN ZAMBIAN POLITICKS

Zambians who have following our statements in the media and google website know that ZDDM has always defended national interest. Like a giraffe it has always seen and warned of danger long before the people see it.

Our role in Zambian politics has not only been that of being used as ladders but mainly unifying political parties to serve a common purpose and this may explain our being ELECTED by all the political parties outside parliament as a representative on various committees at the Electoral Commission of Zambia and on the ZCID Board where we were also ELECTED as Spokesperson.

All the opposition parties in Zambia know that ZDDM is a nationalist party they can trust and which operate above partisan and selfish interest hence its ability to mobilize when national interest is at stake.

Like a mother hen ZDDM has shared a platform with all the Presidents including Presidents Kaunda, Chiluba, RB, Hakainde and Lungu at one time or another.

DANGER FACING ZAMBIA

We are for example aware of the Satanist dangerous plan at work right now which is to cause anarchy and unrest in Zambia through what they have termed as Armageddon so that when the country goes on fire their masters can move in to form a government of national unity which can accommodate their sponsored puppets.

The international satanic forces causing havoc worldwide now know that it cannot penetrate power in Zambia through the ballot box because the majority population of Zambians are driven by the Holy spirit hence it desperation to use shortcut of provoking a vicious tribal war as a strategic destructive construction method of installing a new government.

WE APPRICIATE YOUR SUPPORT

It is against this background that in the June edition we give “a special thank you” to you our members and supporters countrywide for being with us in our dark hour when a “Condom” tabloid tried to demonize ZDDM and its President for taking a step towards defending the people of Eastern province from a small gang threatening to continue killing Easterners living in Southern province if their “extremely tribal” demands were not met by government.

Among their “crazy tribal” demands is that they be given ten cabinet positions and that all their tribesmen in prison be released unconditionally failure to which they would kill Easterners.

We are very touching by the messages of solidarity which we continue to get from all corners of Zambia especially from the threatened people of Eastern province who understand that we are merely repeating the concern made by Nkhosi ya maNhosi Mpezeni last year when Bembas and Easterners were attacked by a gang whose days are numbered.

ZDDM MORE CONFIDENT

We are happy and very satisfied that the national security network is in full control of the situation more especially that these agents of Satan will all be rounded up very soon.

We were however not surprised that a “Condom” tabloid which many God fearing Zambians avoid even to touch desparately tried to soil our image and to make us look like villains. They concentrated on calling ZDDM names but failed to condemn the so call Mau Mau.

For talking against the killer satanic gang the ZDDM President has been called all kinds of names and brainless but this demonizing campaign against us is not going to hold us back because we know that the scheme to use tribalism to cause an Armageddon in Zambia is real. Fortunately the National security wings have the situation under control.

We call some publications “Condom” tabloids because ZDDM STREET MESSAGE has a wider readership countrywide than them. They write and read their demonic writing themselves because the majority population of Zambians don’t even read newspapers. At least they enjoy our publication because it is free and passed on to them by secret hands of our members at the very bottom of the grassroot.

THE TRUE ENEMY OF ZAMBIA

The satanic force has purposefully chosen to hide behind particular tribes hence our appeal to all of you and indeed every Zambian with national interest at heart to work extra hard to support our advocacy for a new political order which can save Zambia from the current “self destruction path” of tribalism.

ZDDM believes that the solution to the threat facing Zambia lies in the citizens being helped to identify their true enemy behind the widespread poverty, moral decay, fanning tribalism and hate in the nation.

The attempts to destroy Zambia using the above ills has not started in the Lungu era. President Lungu has only found a situation which started in the Kaunda era. Kaunda and his government started off very well but the satanic force sabotaged his government to a point that the people had to rise against him.

This scheme has continued to this day.

Zambians should not fall for the evil scheme similar to what is happening in South Africa of daily fault finding national leaders because a lie repeated several times becomes a truth.

SOUTH AFRICA BAD EXAMPLE

People who watch the ENCA channel will admit that most of the news content is accusations leveled against President Jacob Zuma and the ANC. It is no wonder that there is so much unrest in that country which was the last to get independence on the continent and now heading to be the first to be tricked into handing it back to the people who enslaved them.

Many Black South Africans have been cheated into chasing the wind instead of realizing that the 23 years of independence is just too short a time for the ANC to deliver results.

Its painful to watch Blacks being used to call Zuma names while whites cheer them on.

ZDDM VERY INDEPENDENT SHELTER

People accusing us of being used by other people must acknowledge the fact that ZDDM has always stood by itself otherwise its would have been the richest party in Zambia if it had a mercenary mentality.

We have always lit fire and cooked meals which we have never taste and fires whose heat others enjoy.

Once the leaders fall back to earth and all those who surrounded them run away from them they find comfort in ZDDM which they never looked at while in power.

Zambian political history has been that of supporting former presidents once out power and deserted by even their closest friend and when the new governments work to criminalise them.

It Is at this critical hour that ZDDM for example pressed for payment of KKs retirement package and worked with him back to public life in the same manner that it stood by President Fredrick Chiluba when he suffered persecution.

OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH PF AND OTHER PARTIES

We don’t mind or care about what names or tags people put on ZDDM because as a nationalist party we have always enjoyed a warm relationship with all political parties serving national interest in a honest manner.

The PF may have its own serious shortcoming but we accept the fact that it is like any other organization or person with two sides like a coin and it also depends on what side one concentrates on. The strong or weak side can be found anywhere including in the PF.

We may not agree with everything about PF but one thing which you cant take away from it is that it has shamed those who wanted it to fail. President Lungu is standing tall not only in Zambia but on the international scene.

Zambians must appreciate the hard work and commitment President Edgar Lungu and Mama Wina have put in their work. In Bemba they say “Ushitasha mwana wandoshi” meaning the one who does not appreciate is a child of a witch.

ZDDM had identified its own presidential candidate for the year 2015 but later decided to join hands to campaign for PF even in 2016.

We wish PF well as it works to keep the ‘Dununa fire” alive.

This does not mean that we have abandoned our dream and vision as ZDDM. We however very luck that President Lungu is doing nearly everything we had in mind though under very difficult circumstance because he is being fought very desparately and aggressively by Satanists and the foreign sponsored organizations. These are “Abana ba ndoshi” who cant appreciate the development countrywide within the few years he has been in office.

WHY ATTACK ZDDM AND NOT MAU MAU

We appeal to every peace loving Zambian to share our concern that the country has suddenly witnessing serious satanic crimes of innocent people being murdered and in some cases having heads and other body parts being removed.

A normal God fearing human being can never ever do to a fellow human being what is happening of late and we are shocked that some people can say that we have no brains for taking measures to defend people whose lives are being threatened openly.

ZDDM does not doubt the ability and capacity of these evil minded people to tell lies and perform heartlessly satanic act hence our call to Zambian to be on alert and report any suspicious character to the police.

ROOT OF ZAMBIAN SPIRITUAL WAR

We know that the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation upset the dark world and actually started this open spiritual war in Zambia between forces of light and forces of darkness.

Satan is the father of lies and destruction as can be clearly seen from the malicious and evil postings on the social media and particular media house preaching lies and hate every day while ZDDM remains cool and God fearing.

As a nationalists organization we will continue operating far above partisan and primitive politics of hate and lies.

We remain firm in defending national interest and can only request that all God fearing members and friends of ZDDM include the undersigned in their prayers because his life is threatened following our letter to the Eastern Province Royal Foundation-EPRF Chairman Nkhosi Nzamane which has been a subject of discussion.

As God fearing Christians we forgive the people who waste their time and energy on deliberately twisting the facts in our letter to dent our image and to make us appear like tribalists working against one tribe.

WE KNOW THAT THEY ARE VERY ANGRY WITH ZDDM BECAUSE IT HAS CHANGED THE POLITICAL CHEMISTRY IN EASTERN PROVINCE.

WE NEVER ACCUSED ANY TRIBE OR THE UPND

At one time we worked closely with the UPND leader and used his secretariat to bring all the opposition political parties together and all we said is that it will easier for it to find out the identity of the so called Mau mau which is even tarnishing its image by the “Tribal demands” which others can easily associate with it.

Even the talk of banning it in Eastern province was to protect the Easterners because the evil gang can easily hide in that party like a chameleon.

We are very surprise to see these demonic minded people maliciously mentioned Tongas, my family members, President Edgar Changwa Lungu and even my chief Mishoro who have nothing to do with our stand as ZDDM.

This twisting of facts is not politics but the daylight witchcraft which we have been talking about for many years as can be found on our google website.

MISDIRECTED ANGER AND FURSTRATION

Our message to the people of Southern and Eastern province and indeed fellow politicians of good will is that we must be very careful and alert because the so called Mau mau threatening to kill Easterners working and living in Southern province may not even be genuine members of any political party but a group of people sponsored by the global Satanist movement trying to fan division which can subsequently lead to Armageddon.

This international satanic force is out to cause chaos worldwide and Zambia is not spared hence our call for every Zambian to be politically careful because Zambia can easily join the list of countries in ruin.

From what has happened in other countries like Libya and Syria we can say that the people and families of those in the forefront of fanning hate and chaos suffer the most because God and citizens are watching everybody silently where ever they go and do even on the darkest night.

Edwin Sakala

ZDDM President

WE GIVE YOU THE WHOLE LAKE TO VIEW OR FISH ANY KIND OF FISH YOU WANT-

MOST IMPORTANT I THANK GOD FOR SAVING MY LIFE FROM THE EVIL JAWS OF THIS SATANIC FORCE.