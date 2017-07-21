Reports of KK demise worries State House

State House has ordered the media, including the public broadcaster ZNBC to stop reporting that first Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda has died.

Dr Kaunda has been admitted to the country’s biggest hospital – University Teaching Hospital (UTH) since July 19, 2017.

Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda today said State House had been overwhelmed by phone-calls from foreign governments wanting to confirm reports that Dr Kaunda had died.

”Following Dr Kaunda’s admission to hospital, State House has been inundated with frantic calls from foreign governments and international media especially in the wake of fake reports announcing the demise of the revered statesman. Some of the reports actually quoted the public broadcaster, ZNBC. All media are hereby advised to maintain basic decency in their reporting and avoid such unethical conduct driven by a morbid mindset.

Former President H.E Dr Kenneth Kaunda is stable and well enough to be discharged soon, doctors say. The former President was on Wednesday July 19, admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) to be treated for a minor ailment.

He is stable enough and likely to be discharged after being observed further. Doctors have used this opportunity to conduct a comprehensive routine medical check-up that was going to be due soon,” stated Chanda.

Chanda explained that Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya had earlier deployed a specialist medical unit to check on the former President.

“He was brought to hospital when his minders reported that the former President appeared weak prompting the Minister of Health to deploy a specialist medical unit to check on him at his residence, who eventually brought him to hospital to check on him. State House remains in constant contact with Dr Kaunda’s aides and doctors attending to him,” Chanda said.

Dr Kaunda 93 is one of the few surviving lndependence liberators in Southern Africa. He was instrumental in the independence of some Southern African countries.

38 Total Views 38 Views Today