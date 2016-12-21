Remain strong, these persecutions are temperal, HH tells UPND arrested Cadres

UPND strongman Hakainde Hichilema has urged his Cadres who were arrested for riotous behaviour at the High Court last week to remain strong saying the political persecution they were going through is temperal.

Hichilema who together with his Deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba escorted the Cadres to Court Tuesday morning has also promised that he will offer support to the cadres.

Hichilema says;

This morning with our Vice President, Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, we again accompanied several of our members who were arrested on Thursday last week to the Magistrate court for hearing.

All our brothers and sisters have pleaded not guilty to an offense of riotous behavior and malicious damage and have since been granted variated bails.

We called on them to remain strong and that we shall always provide support to them especially that they too have been standing with us since inception.

Further, we reminded them that the current political persecution we are undergoing is temporal as sooner than later it shall be a thing of the past and that those suppressing us will appreciate the meaning of true democracy.

As usual, heavily armed state police both in uniform and plain clothes continued parading us like criminals.

But such actions do not in any way break or weaken our fighting spirit for a better Zambia that everyone will again freely call home without fear.

Yes, our country has been divided by those with less understanding of democracy and good governance but we in the UPND will unite and develop our country for the good of generations coming to come.

Good night to you all,

And may the good Lord, bless our Country.