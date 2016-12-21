Remain strong, these persecutions are temperal, HH tells UPND arrested Cadres

UPND strongman Hakainde Hichilema has urged his Cadres who were arrested for riotous behaviour at the High Court last week to remain strong saying the political persecution they were going through is temperal.
Hichilema who together with his Deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba escorted the Cadres to Court Tuesday morning has also promised that he will offer support to the cadres.
Hichilema says;
This morning with our Vice President, Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, we again accompanied several of our members who were arrested on Thursday last week to the Magistrate court for hearing.
All our brothers and sisters have pleaded not guilty to an offense of riotous behavior and malicious damage and have since been granted variated bails.
We called on them to remain strong and that we shall always provide support to them especially that they too have been standing with us since inception.
Further, we reminded them that the current political persecution we are undergoing is temporal as sooner than later it shall be a thing of the past and that those suppressing us will appreciate the meaning of true democracy.
As usual, heavily armed state police both in uniform and plain clothes continued parading us like criminals.
But such actions do not in any way break or weaken our fighting spirit for a better Zambia that everyone will again freely call home without fear.
Yes, our country has been divided by those with less understanding of democracy and good governance but we in the UPND will unite and develop our country for the good of generations coming to come.
Good night to you all,
And may the good Lord, bless our Country.
NOT NEWS AT ALL
Mayowandi
December 21, 2016 at 9:23 am
Foolish hh!!!!!
bravo
December 21, 2016 at 10:25 am
BRAVO you are a fool yourself not our intelligent President HH
chanachabo
December 22, 2016 at 1:29 pm
Those persecuting others for the purposes of silencing them will not manage and will only get shocked one day as their day of reckoning will soon come. No one fools God’s people forever.
Keki
December 21, 2016 at 10:38 am
May your will be done o Lord. I know that your will is for the good of this nation. This is why I say only your will may, at the end of all things, be done. Amen
Teammate
December 21, 2016 at 11:37 am
unfortunately the so called znbc is more corrupt since it is only interested in accusing the innocent and powerful upnd party,i nolonger want to watch and listen to the biased znbc
zisky
December 21, 2016 at 6:55 pm
Word pointing to mouth is in fact a terrific
way to distinguish one particular lender caused by another.
This should be able to be too problematic in case an emergency call-out situation happens. http://www.wikipedia.org
Wikipedia
December 21, 2016 at 9:35 pm
when will upnd overtake power? we are tired of waiting.
jolezya
December 22, 2016 at 5:48 am
Be strong and by the time you leave chombokaila, you will have contracted TB like mwaliteta
Masau
December 22, 2016 at 2:49 pm