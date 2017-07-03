Remain calm, we shall soon be in power, HH assures Supporters

Incarcerated opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has urged his supporters to remain calm saying soon he will be in government and stop the violence that has characterised the reign of PF.

Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called says PF has been brutilising his supporters from 2012 and the Police have done nothing but says soon this will be a thing of the past.

The UPND preaident who is in prison facing treason charges says he doesn’t want to lead a divided country hence his call for peace. HH says he knows that he will be President of Zambia one day.

HH said this in his heroes message below:

Dear Fellow Citizens,

We wish you all a peaceful and uniting heroes and unity observance. The importance of these two days can never be over emphasised. Today marks almost three months since our incarceration. We are patiently waiting for the State to do what they need to do for us to appear in court. We are hoping it will be soon; soon because my co-accused can’t be languishing in jail when we all know that Hakainde is the target. I cannot comment on our case, we do not know what evidence the state will produce but that is not the focus of this letter.

I want to address my supporters and those that care for this country today. I have received numerous messages where I am told that our supporters want to start defending themselves against the barbarism being fomented by the Patriotic Front. I just want to tell them that I fully understand their frustrations. There is nothing new that is going to come out of our appeals to the Police. Our first rally in 2012 in Kabwata, we were ambushed and brutalized by PF cadres. This has been their modus operandi since then. We have managed to live through their brutality by taking evasive action, not that we cannot defend ourselves but for fear of collateral damage on the innocent citizens. Let me focus on the incident that happened last week when we were burying my “UPND Queen” Clance Zulu; let us imagine colleagues that we had retaliated, what would have happened in that quiet and venerated grave site which is host to many of our deceased people? Let us just think for once the level of bloodshed that we would have witnessed if our supporters and other mourners had decided enough is enough. Colleagues you might wonder why we always call for peace. We call for peace because we know that one day we will be in power; we do not want to preside over a people that have deep hatred for each other. We do not want to preside over a country with a people that cannot live in harmony because they have deep grudges. That is certainly not a country we want to lead.

We have invested in this country like all other progressive and genuine Zambians. For some of you who have become rich overnight, we know you do not know the value of hard work. There are people that have invested heavily through their sweat, we will be unfair to them if they lost their investments because Zambia has become ungovernable. Whose interests would we be serving if we said an eye for an eye?

Colleagues in UPND and fellow progressive Zambians I understand your pain, but all I am asking of us to do for now is to turn the other cheek. Let us slow to anger, because soon all this thuggery will be a thing of the past. We are all for progress and we know that peace will prevail soon.

To those in Government, I am one lone voice pushing this agenda, I will do my best to hold off our people that have been at the receiving end since 2011; what I cannot guarantee is how long they will be willing to listen to me while they get maimed every day. Always remember this, no one, I repeat, NO ONE has monopoly over violence, it can swing both ways. Let us mature and engage in progressive politics not this STONE age behavior that has defined our culture since 2011 when PF came to power. Can someone take charge of the situation, because the silence from the Government is deafening.

God Bless Zambia and May Peace Reign.

HH

