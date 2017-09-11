Reeves Malambo murder case fails to take off for ’embarrassing reasons’

Trial in the matter in which Tshabu Benos is accused of murdering Autoforce proprietor Reeves Malambo today failed to take off because the defense was not ready.

The Lusaka High Court has since adjourned the case to Thursday, September 14.

When the matter came up before High Court judge-in-charge Gertrude Chawatama for commencement of trial, the defense told the court that they were not ready to proceed due to reasons they felt ashamed to mention.

Humphrey Mweemba from the Legal Aid Board said: “As defence, we are not ready to commence trial and we might feel ashamed to mention the reasons before court by their nature. Suffice to mention that if granted the application, we have agreed with the State to bring all the witnesses on the same day so that we can conclude with trial.”

And principal State advocate Gamariel Zimba did not object to the application, saying the position given was as discussed.

Earlier, Zimba applied to amend a list of witnesses who were erroneously omitted, which application was granted as the defense did not object.

The witnesses included are Eugene Malambo and Dr Stanslous Shabbuwa.

Last week, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

Particulars of the case are that between January 11 and 30, Benos stabbed Malambo, her lover, to death following a dispute.