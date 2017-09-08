Rebranding the Zambia Police ‘Force’

By Hope Nyambe
I would like to state from the onset that the technical term appropriate for any changes prescribed to institutions such as the police service is usually coined as ‘Reform.’ In my line of work however, it’s better described as ‘rebranding.’ Rebranding is basically influencing a customer’s overall perception about a product, service or organisation by revitalizing their image and making it seem more modern and relevant to their clientele’s current and future needs. You are therefore creating a new look and feel for an already established product or organisation.
The demands for higher ethical standards and conduct in the police service, means that there are very few careers that are under so much scrutinythan the police service. Understandably so, the general public essentially view the police as a standing army within the city drawn between law abiding citizens and the criminals who would harm them. In the modern day age of internet and smart phones, such scrutiny amounts to more than a thousand eyes watching, but millions.
It is no different with the Zambian police service. More than ever before, the police in Zambia are coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism for every arrest, statement, caution that the make. The Zambian Police Service are also increasingly gaining a reputation of ineffectiveness, corrupt practises with impunity, harassment, brutality, collusion with both political and criminal elements, impartiality, basically the general failure to serve and protect the citizenry. Even law abiding citizens who religiously trod on the narrow path of the law are sceptic of the police in general.
To be objective however, the police in Zambia operate under one of the most difficult and dangerous environments. There are both ill trained and equipped. The deplorable working conditions and meagre remuneration serve as an enticement for both ineffective law enforcement and corrupt practises. This has all culminated in the police adopting methods of law enforcement that are crude and on a collision course with the citizens that they have sworn to serve and protect. The majority of the Zambian public simply loathe the police.
How do you change the way police operate, their mentality, the public’s perception of the police? Against what many people might think, the solution does not only lay in changing the law governing the conduct of police, but also the organisational culture and their engagement with the public. Enfact, there is very little that needs to change in terms of the law. There are already laws that can effectively deal with any misapplication of the law by police. What I would prescribe are changes in three key areas: Training, Organisational culture and Public Engagement (PR).
Firstly, we have to look at the training of the police. Is their training sufficient and effective in dealing with modern day crime and public expectations of the police service? Many people argue that the current model of training for the police is outdated and not sufficient in addressing modern day demands of policing. Currently, police spend 6 months at a training centre (Lilayi) and graduate with a certificate in various areas of law enforcement. Many police officers are deployed straight after their 6 months training into main stream police duties. Pitched against highly organised crime or a smart lawyer, the glaring inadequacy of their training is evident. People will allege that the judiciary is compromised when high profile criminals simply walk away scot free, forgetting that the inadequacy lays with the police training. Therefore, there is need to overhaul training of police officer in line with modern day requirements of policing.
Secondly, there is need to change the organisational culture within the police service. An outsider’s perception is that there is a well-established structural self- interest in the police. The hierarchy in the police service generally appear to be hostile of any criticism levelled against them or police officers under their command, whether its complaints on levels of crime or police conduct. This has bred a culture where police officers feel ‘untouchable’ and largely unaccountable to the general public. This culture has exacerbated issues of corruption, intimidation, harassment and the imprisonment of persons without good reason. A change in culture would therefore require strengthening police accountability with a zero tolerance to indifference internally and externally. The police hierarchy should not been seen to be tolerant to lawlessness and political partiality. In other words, punitive measures should be taken swiftly and justly against erring officers.
Thirdly, the police service will need to rethink their community engagement strategy and public relations. A current synopsis of the police’s community engagement reveals an almost zero relationship between the police and community. The general consensus amongst the general public is that they are not consulted or have a say in decisions about policing. The only engagement that the police have with the public is when there is trouble or trouble brewing. Therefore, the police are viewed as outsides rather than part of the community. That’s the last thing any organisation would like especially when carrying out their duties successfully hinges on their partnership or engagement with the public. This lack of community engagement raises direct questions on their public relations.
The culmination of successful training, organisational culture and community engagement leads to an effective public relations policy that portrays an organisation in good light. Most organisations invest heavily in their public relations strategies. It is evident that there are limited resources earmarked for public relations within the Zambia police service. The only time you hear about public relations in the police is when the ‘Police public relations Office’ is either answering queries from the press or has released a statement. There is no other deliberate public relation strategies implored to portray the police as ‘friends’ to the community that are there to help. Infact, the police’s demeanour, both actions and speech, are intimidating and cold. This again boils down to their inadequate training that has conditioned them to view any challenge to their authority as a threat that must be subdued or eliminated. This is against a back ground where police officers should be able to demonstrate strength of mind and character, with brawn and force are the absolutely last resort.
In addressing lapses in their community engagement and public relations, simple interventions such as individual police station websites, or even a Facebook page, where the police can lay out their plans, publish reports and consult with the public could make a huge difference. These again are initiatives that do not require vast amounts of resources or the change in law, just purely use of initiative.
In conclusion, until the Zambian Police have a systematic and entire rebrand of their image, they will always be viewed as an inept police service whose response to crime prevention and community safety is actually in variance to these responsibilities.
About the Author
Hope Nyambe is a Corporate Communications Specialist and freelance Journalist
This is a very educative response which must be thought about seriously. Let us change some of tactics on crime approach, prevention, community policing and things will be better. To the community, let us respond to Police requests positively other than arguing and confronting them. Take it from me that NEVER ARGUE WITH A FOOL PEOPLE WILL NOT SEE THE DIFFERENCE.You may be right but your response will grade you.
SENIOR BINO
September 8, 2017 at 1:31 pm