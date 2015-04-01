Real Estates
Contact us by email: [email protected] or telephone – +260 976 000 011 / +260 966 783 518 / +260 955 783 518
Below are some of the properties that are available for sale and rent:
NEW KASAMA SERVICED RESIDENTIAL PLOTS
120metres off Tokyo Way (Ring Road) before Multi-facility economic zone
- 40 x 40 @ K280, 000
- 30 x 20 @ K130, 500
- 20 x 40 @ K150, 500
HOUSES
45 metres from Ring Road
- 2 Bedrooms self-contained upstairs @ K750, 000
- 3 Bedrooms self-contained @ K850, 000
Note that these prices are net ZRA.
INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY FOR SALE
Solid Building with 30 rooms for rent, rent value K40, 000. Asking price K4, 500, 000 situated behind Simson Building, opposite City Market in Lusaka
KABULONGA
- 2×4 Bedrooms modern house in a complex – Kabulonga master self-contained Borehole, Gen set, 2 living rooms, both houses has swimming pool, very neat gardens on 420 SQM, and servants change area. Asking price $1.2 M for both (negotiable) tenants paying rent at $4000 per month.
- For Rent, a five bed roomed house with swimming pool, car port, MSC, wall fence, security wire fence very spacious in an exclusive area of Kabulonga. Asking price USD3, 000 per month.
- 5 Acres of land behind the American Embassy. Asking price: USD150, 000 per acre.
New Kasama – State Lodge area
- 20 acres 1×4 BRM house, MSC, 3×3 BRM, 3×2 BRM houses, 2 extra care takers houses $1.8m, RD opposite Pilatus and the Kavindeles.
- 20 acres- Has care takers house, Borehole, electric fence and a natural Dam $125,000
- 10 Acres virgin land $125 000.
Ibex Hill
Sale-Complex 4 Flats, four houses for sale House, MSC, BIG YARD, wall fence, large swimming pool, big parking space. K6 m
- Part of the complex
- Four Bed roomed House, Two houses, swimming pool, car port, Wall fence, 3800 sq meters
Sale- 33×33 plots in Ibex Hill going for K150, 000 a piece. Already demarcated with title deeds
Sale – I acre plot in Ibex Hill, already cleared asking price K200,000
Shimabala
5 acres plots in Shimabala along Kafue Road. Very fertile soil and suitable for agriculture. Asking price K50,000 per acre.
- Cottage urgently needed in the prime residential areas in Lusaka. Budget between K1000 and K1800
