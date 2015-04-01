Real Estates

DO YOU WANT TO SELL OR BUY OR RENT A HOUSE OR LAND OR STORAGE FACILITIES

Contact us by email: [email protected] or telephone – +260 976 000 011 / +260 966 783 518 / +260 955 783 518



Below are some of the properties that are available for sale and rent:

NEW KASAMA SERVICED RESIDENTIAL PLOTS

120metres off Tokyo Way (Ring Road) before Multi-facility economic zone

40 x 40 @ K280, 000

30 x 20 @ K130, 500

20 x 40 @ K150, 500

HOUSES

45 metres from Ring Road

2 Bedrooms self-contained upstairs @ K750, 000

3 Bedrooms self-contained @ K850, 000

Note that these prices are net ZRA.

INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY FOR SALE

Solid Building with 30 rooms for rent, rent value K40, 000. Asking price K4, 500, 000 situated behind Simson Building, opposite City Market in Lusaka

KABULONGA

2×4 Bedrooms modern house in a complex – Kabulonga master self-contained Borehole, Gen set, 2 living rooms, both houses has swimming pool, very neat gardens on 420 SQM, and servants change area. Asking price $1.2 M for both (negotiable) tenants paying rent at $4000 per month.

For Rent, a five bed roomed house with swimming pool, car port, MSC, wall fence, security wire fence very spacious in an exclusive area of Kabulonga. Asking price USD3, 000 per month.

5 Acres of land behind the American Embassy. Asking price: USD150, 000 per acre.

New Kasama – State Lodge area

20 acres 1×4 BRM house, MSC, 3×3 BRM, 3×2 BRM houses, 2 extra care takers houses $1.8m, RD opposite Pilatus and the Kavindeles.

20 acres- Has care takers house, Borehole, electric fence and a natural Dam $125,000

10 Acres virgin land $125 000.

Ibex Hill

Sale-Complex 4 Flats, four houses for sale House, MSC, BIG YARD, wall fence, large swimming pool, big parking space. K6 m

Part of the complex

Part of the complex Four Bed roomed House, Two houses, swimming pool, car port, Wall fence, 3800 sq meters

Sale- 33×33 plots in Ibex Hill going for K150, 000 a piece. Already demarcated with title deeds

Sale – I acre plot in Ibex Hill, already cleared asking price K200,000

Shimabala

5 acres plots in Shimabala along Kafue Road. Very fertile soil and suitable for agriculture. Asking price K50,000 per acre.

Cottage urgently needed in the prime residential areas in Lusaka. Budget between K1000 and K1800

