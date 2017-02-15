RDA must be audited throughly – UPND

As UPND ,we demand that Road Development Agency(RDA) and National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) be seriously audited in view of the concerns being raised by media houses on the quality of roads being washed away anyhow by even minimal rains and some getting mangled due to poor workmanship.

It has become a habit for the Patriotic Front(PF) to accuse nature when whenever they fail to provide leadership.

We have noticed with serious concern that borrowed money directed to roads has gone to waste due to poor works and corruption.

The poor road network shows a serious anomaly in the awarding of contracts to credible and reputable contractors.

We believe public funds have been abused.

And Lungu himself pointed out that there was massive corruption in the road construction sector.

As if that is not enough, NRFA raised over K800m through toll gates from 2012 to 2015 but have not told the nation how they have used that money.

We are of the view that if such a trend continues, money meant for the maintenance of roads will continue to be misapplied.

Edgar Lungu recently confessed and promised to deal with corrupt ministers and officials in his government.

To date, only former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has been fired and referred to the Anti Corruption Commission.

Some of the roads constructed during UNIP and MMD era leadership are still intact due to good workmanship .

But PF roads built recently out of corruption, with no consideration of the terrain, climate and other aspects are already damaged with some being mended.

What is the life span of these roads.

All this is happening at Road Development Agency (RDA) is currently directly answerable to State house and Lungu himself must be answerable to this national scandal which he boasted as unprecedented developments.

God has finally exposed their corrupt practices where huge sums of money was being embezzled.

The Eurobond and other loans that paid for these roads as with all PF projects is still accumulating interest and our children are debt burdened even before they are born and that will make them colonized for life.

As UPND, we warned about the dangers of having such massive projects under State House as they cannot be properly supervised and audited.

As citizens, we must now open our eyes and never be cheated with empty slogans such as ‘ ‘sontapo’which are just a mockery meant to deceive and defraud the public.

We now demand for a thorough audit of all these shoddy road works and bring the culprits to book.

Issued by

UPND Vice President for

Administration

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba