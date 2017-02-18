RB tips Zambia for U20 AFCON title

Former Republican President, Rupiah Banda has tipped the Zambia U-20 national soccer team to win the 2017 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
Banda says the young Chipolopolo boys have a very good team capable of lifting the trophy.
He has urged the team to remain focused during and after the tournament.
“We have a young team that is full of talented players. This crop of young players is the future national team. They have a very good opportunity to win the tournament as a host country,” Banda said.
Mr Banda has further urged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to guard jealously the current crop of U-20 players.
“The future looks bright for Zambia. This team should be kept together so that there is continuity and proper progression from the junior to senior level. I am very happy that we have a formidable U-20 squad to challenge for the title,” he said.
Meanwhile, Banda has commended Republican President Edgar Lungu for his continued support towards the development of football in Zambia.
He said football is a very important sport that does not only bring joy but also unity in the country.
“As a person who loves the sport a lot, I am very glad that President Lungu has shown tremendous interest in the development of the game. Football knows no language, color or creed. We must use it to unify our people.”
He has also appealed to Zambian soccer fans to turn out in numbers and support the young Chipolopolo boys.
And Zambia U-20 national team coach Beston Chambeshi says the visit by the former president is a morale booster to the players.
“The boys understand how important this championship is to this country. The visit by the former head of state is indeed extra motivation to the team. We thank him for finding time to come and give a word of encouragement to the boys,” he said.
The Zambia U-20 team is currently preparing for the U-20 African Cup, which kicks off on Sunday next week.
