Rains pour in parts of Lusaka

Surprise rains cascaded in some parts of Lusaka on Friday October 6, 2017, a development that has been uncharacteristic in the recent past of experiencing rains early in October, with changes in weather patterns.
As projected by the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD), most parts of the country were characterized by searing temperatures, before temperatures dropped in the evening, then suddenly there was precipitation.
The ZMD predicted that: “Lusaka, Eastern, Muchinga and the eastern districts of Central Province would be partly cloudy, windy at times, hazy and hot becoming warm to mild in the evening.
The Rest of Zambia: Cloudy and hot with thundershowers becoming warm to mild in the evening
