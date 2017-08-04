Prominent Kasama clergyman nabbed for rape

Police in Kasama have arrested celebrated Bishop Cephas Mabo of the Radiant International Church for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman who later attempted to commit suicide.

Bishop Mabo allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, a member of his church, in the bush were they had gone for prayer and fasting.

Confirming the development to Radio Mano News last night, Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene said the incident happened on Wednesday around 15:00 hours in the mountains along the Kasama-Isoka road.

Commissioner Mweene adds that Bishop Mabo, 45, of Kasama’s Malama compound has since been detained in police custody and charged with rape.

He has named the victim as Ethel Namukoko of compensation compound in Kasama.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Mweene discloses that the victim sustained a painful vagina from the ordeal.

He adds that Ms Namukoko attempted to commit suicide following the rape ordeal and is currently admitted at Kasama General Hospital.

332 Total Views 332 Views Today