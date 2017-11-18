Proflight’s early Christmas present for passengers

Proflight Zambia has slashed 20 percent off its early Christmas flights for shoppers heading to Durban this November.

Customers travelling to South Africa can use the airline’s Yuletide discounts to visit this coastal gem and have the added bonus of catching the Black Friday retail promotions on November 24 – the biggest shopping day of the year.

Proflight’s promotional return flights are scheduled on the Ndola-Durban and Lusaka-Durban direct routes on Sundays and Thursdays.

“Get the early Christmas present from Proflight. Travel return on any Thursday or Sunday in November to get 20 percent off to do your Christmas shopping and enjoy Black Friday sales,” said Proflight director of government and industry affairs, Captain Philip Lemba.

“These flights are available to Zambian flyers originating return fares to Durban for travel in the month of November,” added Capt Lemba.

Travellers booking through Proflight’s website (www.flyzambia.com) have to use the promo codes DurbanShop17 for Lusaka-Durban-Lusaka and DurbanShop17nla for Ndola-Durban-Ndola to get the bargain fares. Passengers can also call the airline’s reservations team to get the promotional prices.

Capt Lemba advised customers to be organised and avoid a stressful build up to the holiday season.

He said: “Early shopping is ideal. Nothing’s worse than panicking over what to buy towards Christmas. By starting early, you’ll get presents and the things that people actually want as there’s no rush.”

It’s never too early to start planning ahead and November is the perfect time to do most of your Christmas shopping, without too much traffic and people in the shops and prices also tend to be cheaper.

Black Friday has routinely been the busiest shopping day of the year worldwide since 2005 and falls on November 24 in 2017.

It’s the time when retailers offer customers huge discounts on a single day, though many have now stretched their promotions, often running for two to four weeks during the November to December period.

Don’t leave your Christmas shopping until the last minute – it can deprive you of the precious time you can spend with your family and friends. After all, it’s a time of year to spend with your loved ones.

Proflight operates flights on Ndola-Durban and Lusaka-Durban direct routes on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.