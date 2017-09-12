Proflight slashes Livingstone airfares to boost tourism this summer

Proflight Zambia has launched an innovative summer sale on all its return Livingstone flights in support of government efforts to boost domestic and international tourism to Victoria Falls.

The airline’s social media-based #SummerSale17 promotion offers 15 percent discounts on all return tickets to and from the tourism capital in September and October this year, enabling people to visit the mighty Victoria Falls more affordably.

The airline came up with the catchy marketing approach after the recently published Seventh National Development Plan identified that Zambia’s tourism sector suffers from lack of innovative and attractive ideas to woo both local and international tourists.

“#SummerSale17 is more than a name; it is also a hashtag which is an innovative way to reach people locally and globally via social media. The sale highlights our wide network of routes which strategically pass through all tourism hubs in the country,” explained Proflight Zambia director of government and industry affairs Capt. Philip Lemba.

“Proflight already has a strong social media presence through with Facebook page, and we wanted to leverage that further to market the pride and joy we possess in our tourism hubs, and I implore each and every Zambian to use this hashtag,” urged Capt. Lemba.

Livingstone was not only a tourism hub, but also an important town for conferences and corporate gatherings with a range of world-class hotels, he added, appealing to corporate entities to take advantage of the 15 discount on all return Livingstone flights throughout September and October 2017.

Tickets can be booked through Proflight’s website at www.flyzambia.com, at its sales offices, or through travel agents using he promotion code SummerSale17.