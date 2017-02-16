Proflight promotes domestic tourism with DSTV family competition

Proflight Zambia has partnered with Multichoice DSTV in a competition in which five families stand the chance to win flights to Livingstone this April.

The airline is sponsoring a total of 25 discounted tickets to the tourism capital in the competition, which runs from January 20 to March 31, 2017.

“Proflight recognises the importance of tourism travel, we have partnered with Multichoice in the DSTV win-a-trip to Livingstone competition to boost domestic tourism and give an exhilarating holiday experience to the winning families that will head to the tourism capital Livingstone this Easter Holiday,” said Proflight Director of Government and Industry Affairs, Captain Philip Lemba.

Proflight recognises the potential of tourism to contribute to the national economy and is particularly keen to grow the level of domestic tourism, by encouraging families to explore the country around them.

“We are happy to have come on board to make this promotion even better through our flights. What’s a holiday without flying and not having a beautiful scenic of Zambia while in the sky, viewing the beauty of Zambia’s tourism destinations in the sky before you see it on the ground is what I would recommend,” said Capt. Lemba.

Families wishing to participate in the promotion must ensure that they stay connected on DSTV from January until April 2017 on Compact, Compact plus and Premium plans.

The win a trip competition is a benchmark to inspire local people and families across the country to fly, travel and boost domestic tourism.

In connecting Zambians to the tourism destinations, Proflight airline has setup more domestic destinations around the country to boost tourism travel, flying from its hub in Lusaka to Livingstone, Ndola, Solwezi, Mfuwe, Lower Zambezi and a service to Kasama with Kalabo launching this April as well as regional flights from Lusaka to Lilongwe in Malawi and Durban in South Africa.