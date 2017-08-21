Prisons, warts and vimugodi

By Mbinji Mufalo
“We are all prisoners but some of us are in cells with windows and
some without.” – Kahlil Gibran
IN the last couple of dark moons, a singsong that has caught my
attention the most is the one on prisons and warts. For now, put
aside the play scripts on the allegations of cowards; “haulas”; namby-pambies in sisal
wigs; and, of treason for allegedly eating, then stealing Pride, the King’s prized
cockerel. Take a Yoga position, and mull over Hakainde Hichelema, Mwaliteta, prison
and warts. Think of their memory of our prisons.
“Dehumanising, urine, faecal matter, disease infested, pit latrines..,” are surely their
memories. Rather nightmarish.
Lest we forget, the Zambia Human Rights Commission has for years, consistently
provided us with Reports on prison conditions in the country. The singsong is the
same, only the time changes.
Overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions! This is, in part due to unreasonable
durations of pre-trial detentions. Overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions, the
Reports say, have resulted in the prevalence of diseases like scabies and warts.
For instance, the 2007 Annual State of Human Rights in Zambia tells us that, “there
are 1, 826 terminally ill prisoners countrywide”. In the same year, we are also told of a
prisoner who had been locked up for 5 years without trial as he never appeared in
Court since his arrest in March 2002; and of, another individual who the Court
sentenced to 5 years imprisonment after waiting for 5 years for his judgment (Well,
he was released as he had already spent 5 years in Scheol).
In 2008, the sad singsongs include a suspect accused of robbery, who had been in
prison since 2005, last appeared in Court in 2006 and allegedly had been locked up
without trial because his case record could not be found; and, an HIV positive
individual remanded in prison and denied access to ARVs for two months.
Come 2015, the singsong is now mangy dog-eared. People die! ‘The most common
illnesses that result in natural deaths in these facilities are tuberculosis, pneumonia,
hepatitis B, malaria…’
2 Of course, people die!
Really wonder why the Human Rights Commission ever bothers.
Well, let us get back to Hichelema and Mwaliteta. It now should not surprise you that
their walk to freedom is not as memorable an experience, as the warts. I do not seek
to minimise the unacceptable cruelty suffered. I really thought an enforced wart on a
fellow like Hichelema, Mwaliteta or the late Michael Sata (he once spent 27 days in
1 Vimugodi herein refers to pit latrines
2 2015 Annual State of Human Rights Report
2.
prison, long enough for warts to set in) would make us howl together with the Human
Rights Commission.
Fact is, Hichelema’s, Mwaliteta’s concern on warts in our prisons cannot evoke
howlings on what we are as a people, just like the Human Rights Reports do not. We
just do not care!
If we did. We would not have the majority of our people still doing their early
morning rituals in vimugodi; they will not still be drinking water from holes
connected to vimugodi. This happens, while in an unthinking stupor we celebrate a
sickening self-impoverishing public expenditure culture of luxury SUVs. How then can
it be that warts will really concern us!
Could be, that is why we even build roads that tomorrow, are vimugodi.
I have been on prison condition visits, before. Our prisons are places that make you
more somber than the places of many crosses where we like wetting our eyes. The
prisons call out to your inner soul, even if you do not have a conscience. They call
forth in you, questions of how we can treat fellow humans worse than hogs on an
average European farm.
Enforced warts can be very painful, especially if they develop in the nether ends.
Unless of course, if one is juiced on my beloved grandmother’s paraffin and battery
acid laced seven-days brew. Pity, my grandmother has not yet secured a prisons
export permit for her brew. So, it is unlikely that anyone who has experienced our
prisons cannot lament about enforced warts.
Let us start saying, no to warts and vimugodi. Warts and vimugodi are an inerasable
epitaph of what we are, what we need to change in ourselves, irrespective of how
often we break the stone.
In any case, it is written in the stars, that our existence should light the path of
darkness, not only for ourselves but more so for those that come before us, for those
that do not have the strength to walk with us, and for those that fall before us.
We are the light, and our ways, not our words, should be the living monuments of that
light. We should never dance to warts and vimugodi. This is the promise, and we
should always keep it.
Pax vobiscum – Peace be with you.
