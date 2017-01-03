Prices go up as Mutati pleads for support

With the cost of living on the rise showing no signs of relief for the ordinary Zambian, Finance Minister Felix Mutati has come out appealing for support.

Mutati who also heads another faction of the opposition MMD however says nothing new in his press statement below to give hope to many Zambians who are unable to have three meals in day.

2017 Is Zambia’s Year For Restoration of Fiscal Fitness, For Sustained Inclusive Growth, and Development.

Fellow Zambian’s, in formulating the 2017 National Budget, the Government consulted widely before providing the allocations and proposing the revenue measures that were approved by Parliament [in December, 2016] as part of the 2017 National Budget. The measures form a firm foundation for our Economic Recovery Programme; ‘Zambia Plus’.

Fellow Citizens, Compatriots & Friends, although we face social and economic challenges, as Zambians we remain masters of our own destiny. The Patriotic Front Government under the exceptional leadership of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will continue to proactively address the difficulties that beset us with aggressive determination and focused resolve.

This year, Government will work 24/7 to rebalance the economic and financial position of our country, thus setting conditions for sustained economic growth, jobs and wealth creation. Together We Can & Together We Will.

The Government will also play its full role in creating and sustaining the conditions needed for all Zambians to unleash their potential to develop themselves, their families, and the nation at large.

In these challenging times, the need for national unity becomes even more pronounced and imperative if we are to cross the hurdles that threaten our prosperity today and in the future. Economic challenges affect all people of this land. To succeed in achieving the emancipation we so desperately desire as a people, we need to summon our collective knowledge and wisdom.

Every citizen, individual and corporate, has to be at their best in ensuring that the targets set at the micro and macro level of every endeavor in which they are engaged are not only met but also surpass previous targets.

I am confident that with the support of all, together with the unwavering resolve and commitment of Government to implement our Economic Recovery & Stabilisation Programme, Zambia’s future is promising.

The resilience of the Zambian people gives us the conviction that in the spirit of our founding father, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s ‘Tiyende Pamodzi’ we will be able to fly high above our challenges like the noble eagle. Like the confluence of the mighty Zambezi, Luangwa and Kafue rivers, we are stronger together.

Together Nothing Is Impossible. 2017 Together We Can & Together We Will.

FELIX C. MUTATI

MINISTER OF FINANCE

REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA

LUSAKA