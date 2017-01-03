Prices go up as Mutati pleads for support

With the cost of living on the rise showing no signs of relief for the ordinary Zambian, Finance Minister Felix Mutati has come out appealing for support.
Mutati who also heads another faction of the opposition MMD however says nothing new in his press statement below to give hope to many Zambians who are unable to have three meals in day.
2017 – TOGETHER WE CAN & TOGETHER WE WILL
2017 Is Zambia’s Year For Restoration of Fiscal Fitness, For Sustained Inclusive Growth, and Development.
Fellow Zambian’s, in formulating the 2017 National Budget, the Government consulted widely before providing the allocations and proposing the revenue measures that were approved by Parliament [in December, 2016] as part of the 2017 National Budget. The measures form a firm foundation for our Economic Recovery & Stabilisation Programme; ‘Zambia Plus’.
Fellow Citizens, Compatriots & Friends, although we face social and economic challenges, as Zambians we remain masters of our own destiny. The Patriotic Front Government under the exceptional leadership of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, will continue to proactively address the difficulties that beset us with aggressive determination and focused resolve.
This year, Government will work 24/7 to re-balance the economic and financial position of our country, thus setting conditions for sustained economic growth, jobs and wealth creation. Together We Can & Together We Will.
The Government will also play its full role in creating and sustaining the conditions needed for all Zambians to unleash their potential to develop themselves, their families, and the nation at large.
In these challenging times, the need for national unity becomes even more pronounced and imperative if we are to cross the hurdles that threaten our prosperity today and in the future. Economic challenges affect all people of this land. To succeed in achieving the emancipation we so desperately desire as a people, we need to summon our collective knowledge and wisdom.
Every citizen, individual and corporate, has to be at their best in ensuring that the targets set at the micro and macro level of every endeavor in which they are engaged are not only met but also surpass previous targets.
I am confident that with the support of all, together with the unwavering resolve and commitment of Government to implement our Economic Recovery ProgramTOGETHER WE CAN & TOGETHER WE WILL
FELIX C. MUTATI
MINISTER OF FINANCE
REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA
LUSAKA
Empty speech.
zamule
January 3, 2017 at 2:53 pm
You can not say together we shall over come, when in reality you are not together!!!!!
katuba old boys
January 3, 2017 at 3:05 pm
PANTU Bena baleukuta, nabatumbilwa, eico nomba kubwatabwata fye. Pa Zambia, iyo mwandini, kulolesha fye. Ati ”A Pro-poor government” yet the deeds and implementations are quite the contrary, how shall the majority of the have not Zambians survive in this country of selfish government leaders who have got no heart for the poor ? May the Lord Jesus come soon.
Read James Chapter 5 and hear what is in store for you as you amass wealth through corrupt practices there by ignoring even the mere people whom you hoodwink during campaigns. There is a day set by God and awaits for you.
Apostle Paul
January 3, 2017 at 3:14 pm
Mutati is not saying anything sensible. He is enjoying the PF Gravy Train. So is creating 4 Ministries belt tightening? Is gallavanting on foreign travels belt tightening? Mutati is not equal to the task. Is Lungu’s govt implementing PF or MMD Policies? Without respect for Rule of Law,Good Governance and Human Rights, Mutati will not get a cent from Western Financial Institutions and govts. Mutati better tell illegitimate Lungu that without Hearing the Presidential Petition and disposing it off the International Community will not give financial assistance to an illegitimate Lungu Regime.The economy will collapse under this illegitimacy and the Arabs will not bailout Zambia becoz they don’t give Balance of Payments and Budget Support.The PF Titanic Ship is sinking and Captain MMD Mutati will not save the ship.He will probably jump ship.
Zulu
January 3, 2017 at 4:03 pm
Citizen
January 3, 2017 at 4:42 pm
How can he say ‘Together we can and Together we will’ when they are the only ones benefitting from all these policies. Mutate, first deal with the corruption and then talk about togetherness.
MyZambia
January 3, 2017 at 5:44 pm
Mutati’s speech is a totally mockery to an ordinary Zambian.
The Great Intellectual
January 3, 2017 at 6:27 pm
when prices go up, it’s a good thing. prices of commodities should continue rising until you have no more money to even afford talk time. its the only language through which you zambians will be taught the good lessons of how voting affects the economy, consequently quality of your own life. to impressive its supporters, pf govt borrowed heavily to finance among other things; road projects, accelerated infrastructure development and other stuff of which you are happy about. now it’s time to pay back the nkongole. the only way govt can raise funds to pay back the debt is by raising tax. raising tax inevitably leads to higher prices of commodities and services right? this is the logical consequence of debt. so mutati is right, support him, like the higher prices. for your own info, the situation will be like this for at least more than 30 years, thanks to patriotic front “thirsty” for debt.
shilesa hunter
January 4, 2017 at 1:36 am
Mutati is ill-qualified for any serious public office. He needs to be escorted to Mukobeko for past crimes when he served RB’s government! A thief is a thief till he is jailed!
Bowa
January 4, 2017 at 3:41 am
Extremely poor attempt at a leadership speech. It is a lie that there were wide consultations about allocations of the budgetary proceeds. What was there to consult when the bulk of the expenditure is fixed! 60% to public service emoluments; 25% to statutory and constitutional officers, including 6 presidents and their families [Lungu, Sata, Banda, Mwanawasa, Chiluba, Kaunda], serving and retired judges and military commanders, etc, and 5% to debt servicing, leaving only 10% for the so-called wide consultations!
Johannes
January 4, 2017 at 6:14 am
Yaabaa twaaafya nomba
njonjolo
January 4, 2017 at 9:47 am