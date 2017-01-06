President Lungu lied
President Lungu
On August 1st 2016, 10 days before the general elections, President Edgar Lungu officially opened Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe which was to employ 20,000 workers in five years. The initial labour force at the time of opening was said to be 2,500 workers. He announced that government would invest 15 million US dollars in revamping the factory. Four months after the factory was opened, President Lungu’s pronouncements seem to have yielded no results.
Despite claims from the opposition that the move was meant to woo voters, the residents of Kabwe who have seen unemployment swell to unprecedented levels received the news with anticipation and joy.
It is outrageous that after several months of no activity at the factory, no one from government has made an effort to explain to the people of Zambia and most importantly Kabwe residents the happenings at the only textiles company we have in Zambia. If President Lungu was being truthful with his pronouncements regarding the injection of 15 million US Dollars, by now we would have seen new equipment taken to the factory, workers reporting for work, and at most some locally made garments in stores. With the current scenario, can government argue that the re-opening of the factory was not a political move? The only honest conclusion one can make from the situation at the factory is that President Lungu lied.
Fortunately for them, we are a nation that does not hold its leaders accountable for the promises they make especially during campaigns. It is therefore hypocritical for government leaders to ask Zambians to pray and seek God’s intervention before they ask for our forgiveness for the lies they tell. Where is the integrity in our leaders if they can shamelessly give people false hope of a better life in exchange for votes. In their own wisdom and in my view lack of wisdom, President Lungu with his leaders have now decided to divert our attention from real issues affecting our people by bringing the third term debate. we have been there before.
As citizens, it is our duty to question and demand answers when our leaders fail to deliver on their promises. This can only happen if we ourselves understand our rights and begin speaking without fear. If anyone from government has any conscious, they must explain to the Zambian people what has since happened to Mulungushi Textiles and what the way forward is.
God bless Zambia.
David Kapoma
1766 Total Views 125 Views Today
I am not in Zambia but I have been wondering if the opening of mulungushi textiles was really done.
If nothing has happened what can the president tell the people of kabwe, I mean he shouldn’t turn a blind eye to this issue because he will be called a liar.
A liar no one would want a liar in state house ..
nshilimubemba
January 6, 2017 at 2:59 pm
Worry about one lie, talk about the many lies our leaders tell us Zambians. We take all this lying low, as if that is not enough we shall vote for them and start complaining all over again that’s how gullible Zambians are. None of those MPs has not told a lie and they are not even ashamed.
Prince Mande
January 6, 2017 at 4:26 pm
The quality of leaders is determined by the reasons voters use to vote for the individuals and parties.
Leadership is a serious matter
January 6, 2017 at 7:08 pm
Well in Zambia being lied to and not holding those we elect accountable is a badge of honor!
FuManchu
January 7, 2017 at 5:33 am
Bushe tatwamweebele but you went further to elect the same people you are complaining against today. You believe in lies and in lies that is where you have invested your deep trust. When did your leaders ever learn to tell the truth if they can fail to interpret a simple document, the constitution which is written in simple straight forward English ? The problem is that, Zambia comprise a large majority of educated fools who don’ t even have got a heart and a real plan for this country. Their only business is to engage themselves in corrupt business / broad daylight robbery however, you keep clapping your hands in praise and worship for them saying”Abesu” without realizing the outcome. Don’ t tell me Mulungushi Textiles is not operational, may be your eyes don’ t see properly. In your real senses, can you point out which business Edgar Lungu ran before entering politics apart from taking Lutuku and some other illicit beers ?
Mushili Nkweto
January 8, 2017 at 8:57 am