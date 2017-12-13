President Lungu directs HIV testing for all Children

President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Health to start the KNOW YOUR STATUS programme for children and young people.

This is so because Zambia’s population is still young, and President Lungu says HIV-AIDS presents a threat to Zambia’s future development.

He has said young people therefore should be involved in the fight against HIV-AIDS, saying effective interventions are needed, adding that his government remains steadfast in efforts in the crusade.

This is through various interventions, such as reducing infections, increasing the number of those on Anti-Retro Viral -ARV- drugs, as well as enhancing testing and treatment.

President Lungu was speaking in Lusaka, during Zambia’s commemorations of the World AIDS Day, which falls every December 1.

The commemorations were pushed to December 11, and the theme is ELIMINATING HIV BY 2030 STARTS WITH ME.

President Lungu has further explained that this year’s theme is reminder for and in a quest not to leave anyone behind, just as it is in the 7th National Development Plan, government has constituted a multi-diverse HIV-AIDS Coalition, which will oversee the national agenda on HIV-AIDS.

President Lungu says the coalition will comprise traditional leaders, government departments and other interest groups, without leaving anyone behind.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has also launched the 2018 Lusaka Province Anti-Retro Viral Therapy -ART- Campaign, which is sponsored by the US government-supported PEPFAR.

And speaking at the same event, Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya said President LUNGU has shown political will in the fight against HIV-AIDS.

During the same event, President LUNGU honoured former President, Kenneth Kaunda, with a life-time achievement award for his work in the crusade against HIV-AIDS.

In honouring Dr Kaunda, President Lungu said the former President’s work begins with his announcement in 1986 that his son had died of AIDS.