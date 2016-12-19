Video: President Lungu brutally smashing juicy from Mango

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu brutally smashing the juicy Mango when he visited Chirundu on Friday
[huge_it_slider id="3"]Coweth College is a newly established Institute offering multiRead More
[huge_it_slider id="8"] John David University is a private owned UniversityRead More
[huge_it_slider id="1"] Choma Institute of Teacher Education or CITE isRead More
[huge_it_slider id="2"]This is Choma Medical College, newly established in theRead More
Monze College of Education is one the leading Colleges inRead More
Southward Institute of Education is a privately owned College registered underRead More
[caption id="attachment_43434" align="alignright" width="627"] Graduating pupils[/caption] K.A.M Kindergardten Primary School,Read More
Serenje Professional College of Education is a private owned andRead More
COOL that ECL thats how he gets the koodos for being humble
THE OBSERVER
December 21, 2016 at 2:25 pm
This kind of behavior is unpresidential. Only violent thugs like Edward can savage mangos this way.This ghetto behaviour is typical of Edward. No wonder he is a criminal and fraudster who steal money and votes with a straight face.With this man at the helm Zambia is doomed.
Mwansa
December 22, 2016 at 11:40 am
chikalamwansa u are bitter let EDIGAR ateke
zamzam
December 22, 2016 at 2:42 pm