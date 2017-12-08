Prepare for humiliating defeat in 2021, Mwila tells UPND

Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila says the opposition UPND should start preparing for another humiliating defeat in the 2021 General Elections.

According to a statement released by PF media director Sunday Chanda, The PF CEO said this when he received over 320 defectors from the opposition UPND in Chavuma District of North Western Province among them ten Head men.

Mwila said the ruling party will not abandon its developmental agenda including in areas where the ruling party received low votes.

He also said the PF was still popular because of its developmental agenda of transforming the nation. He further said the Party was the only democratic political organization as evidenced by the space it accords it’s membership to express views and opinions.

He said as witnessed by Chavuma residents being connected to national grid as well as upgrading some schools into secondary schools.

Speaking at the same event, North Western Province PF Chairman Jackson Kungo says the party in the province is behind the PF Secretary General because he has done so much in terms of uniting and mobilizing the party.

Kungo said it was because of the current Party leadership under His Excellency President Edgar Lungu that the party was able to win off members from the UPND.

And UPND Chavuma District Chairman Nelson Kainga, who led the defectors, said he had been in the UPND for over 15 years and he has seen that the UPND lacks vision and that was why they have decided to join the ruling PF

Kainga said he had seen the massive development the PF government had taken to the district since assuming office in 2011 saying the people in the area made a mistake to give massive votes to the opposition UPND.

And PF Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe said the ruling party has made steady progress in penetrating into Southern Province which was perceived to be a strong hold of the opposition UPND.

Mbewe, who is based in Choma District of Southern Province, said this was because the PF Government had done so much in Southern Province despite receiving low votes as compared to the votes received by the opposition UPND.

He said this will make it difficult for the opposition UPND to campaign in 2021 because the PF Governments has developed the province.

Mbewe said contrary to claims by the opposition, the PF government has done a remarkable thing of transforming the province.

Mbewe said under the 650 health posts, the province has received a reasonable number of the posts.

The PF Central Committee Member was confident that the PF will get more votes in 2021 because of it’s developmental agenda.