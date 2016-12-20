Prepare for hard times under PF, warns Syakalima

Oposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Chirundu Member of Parliament Douglas Siyakalima has predicted a tough 2017 for Zambians due to what he terms poor and bad austerity measures included in the 2017 budget.

Speaking during a live radio interview with Joy FM this morning, Siakalima said he does not need an invitation to any PF government function because of hypocrisy where the police is being used against the UPND.

The former UNZA lecturer says there are so many problems Zambians are faced with which need urgent attention and not going to a state function to dine with people that are insincere.

He says Zambia is slipping into a police state and this can be seen from the way the PF are using the police against the citizens.

Siyakalima has proposed that if the country’s democracy is to be meaningful, there is need to go back to the drawing board by understanding where Zambia had come from.

He said Zambia’s democracy will only grow when politicians start respecting the rights of its citizens.

He said the yardstick to every democracy are the fundamental freedoms of citizens.

The lawmaker has also accused the police of fueling confusion at the High Court grounds on Thurdays last week.

He says the police provoked the UPND supporters hence the fracas that followed.

“If the police never provoked the UPND the situation was not going to degenerate,” Siyakalima said.

“Why should one stop you from cerebrating? Because UPND supporters were cerebrating when president HH and vice president GBM came out of the court room.

“Cadres wanted to listen to their leaders in the way forward , why teargas them?” He asked. “Then police even went to the extent of using live ammunitions, are we in a democracy or a police state?”

Siakalima also condemned the harrassment of Local journalists by the police at the high court.

He wondered why journalists were brutally treated despite them not being riotous.

“The journalists were also arrested are you sure journalists were rioting?

“This is what PF has created,” Siyakalima said.