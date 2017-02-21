Power generation improves due to increase in water levels

Zambia has recorded some increase in electricity generation capacity following the improvement of water levels in the reservoir dams.

Energy Minister David Mabumba said Kafue Gorge Power station has increased generation from 630 megawatts to 820 megawatts while Kariba North is currently generating an average of 380 megawatts against the installed capacity of 1,080 megawatts.

Mabumba said Victoria Falls power station is currently generating about 103 megawatts against the installed capacity of 108 megawatts with small hydro power stations contributing a total of 15 megawatts.



He said the current national generation capacity is about 1,573 megawatts against the current peak demand of 1,900 megawatts resulting in reduced load shedding in some parts of the Country.



Mabumba however said 75 megawatts of power is still being imported from Karpowership while other contracts with power suppliers have not been renewed as government owes millions of Dollars for power imported in the past.



Meanwhile, Mabumba who disclosed that the Rural Electrification Authority will be restructured upon Cabinet approval also gave an update on the ongoing power generation projects.

Hot FM