Poverty levels unacceptably high – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has bemoaned the poverty levels in the country, describing them as “unacceptably high” with 54.4 per cent of people living below the poverty line.

And President Lungu says his government will continue borrowing but only for economically viable projects.

Speaking when he officially opened the 2nd Session of the 12th National Assembly under the theme “Moving towards a prosperous smart Zambia in peace and tranquillity without leaving anyone behind”, the Head of State called for unity of purpose if the country has to achieve its development goals.

“Mr Speaker, poverty levels in the country remain unacceptably high with 54.4 percent of our people living below the poverty line. Poverty in our country is overwhelmingly a rural phenomenon with a rate almost three times the level observed in urban areas. More than half of the rural population at 55% is affected by poverty while in urban areas, the extreme poverty is at 13%. I want you to know what we are doing to reduce poverty and vulnerability in our country,” President Lungu said.

“Our vulnerable people, Mr Speaker, include orphans, females and child headed households, different abled persons, the crippled, order persons. Our interventions therefore should give them hope for a better life and that of their children, and childrens’ children. Climate change remains an obstacle to poverty and vulnerability reduction and has a potential to erode Zambia’s strives to diversify the economy and attainment of sustainable development.”

President Lungu said government would contract loans only for economically viable projects, adding that Parliament would continue providing an oversight on public debt contraction.

“Government will continue to put in place measures to ensure that our national debt remains within sustainable levels. Government will therefore contract loans only for economically viable projects. Further, in accordance with the constitution, this August house will continue providing oversight on public debt contraction as debt sustainability is pivotal in re-balancing the economy. Mr Speaker, the Minister responsible for Finance will soon present the 2018 national budget to this august house for consideration and approval. The budget is going to outline many revenue reforms aimed at increasing revenue collection to fund planned expenditures,” he said.

He also said that there was need to diversity sources of energy from hydro to solar, wind, biomas, and nuclear so as to meet the demands of power supply to the people.

“Government is implementing a gradual migration towards cost reflective tariff regime, to this effect a 75% tariff adjustment has since been implemented. This I must say must appear as a hash decision on the part of government in the short term. However in the long term, the country will benefit from increased investment in the sector which will generate the much needed electricity for industrialization and diversification program. Thereby we will be able to create more jobs and improve the wellbeing of our people,” President Lungu said.

On the recently introduced HIV testing policy, President Lungu insisted that there was no room for controversy on the subject because it was a matter of life and death.

“While HIV and AIDS still remain a challenge in the country, we have made significant strides in combating the pandemic. This is evidenced in the reduction of the HIV prevalence rate in adult production from 13.3% in 2014 to 11.6% in 2016. It is for this reason that my government has launched the test and treat towards ending HIV/AIDS policy. We are testing and treating. HIV testing and treatment in Zambia is now being undertaken on a routine basis. If you go there, they will examine you, they will treat you, what is wrong with that? Mr Speaker, there is no room for controversy on this one, it is a matter of life and death. We want all of you to be alive here,” he said.

“Government is also developing a comprehensive policy that will address alcohol and other substance abuse to ensure wholesome development of our people especially the youth. In addition, rehabilitation programs have commenced at Chainama Hills College in Lusaka and will be rolled out to all provinces. Special emphasis is being placed on rehabilitation and reintegration into society of those affected with various substance addition including alcohol and tobacco.”

President Lungu said government was streamlining the functions of the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) so as to make it effectively perform its original mandate of procuring strategic reserves.

“The functions of the food reserve agency are being streamlined to enable it to effectively perform its original mandate of procuring strategic reserves. The review of the food reserve agency legislation is expected to be completed before the end of the year in readiness for consideration by this august house. Let me reiterate my call to Public Service Workers to actively engage in agricultural activities now and not wait until they are tired and retired. It includes my Ministers also. I am happy to inform the house that so far, 80 public workers have so far accessed agro-equipment through the public service micro-finance company that has an estimated value of K8.9 million. Out of this amount, a total of K6.8 million has been disbursed to female applicants,” said President Lungu.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has called for unity among all citizens, further speaking out against hate speech on social media.

“Mr Speaker, we may disagree and quarrel but we will remain one. The factors that unite us are greater than those that seek to divide us. And that is fundamental. Therefore Mr Speaker, the acts of arson and sabotage, hate speech on social media and other injurious acts against each other are an assault on ourselves. No iota of an explanation Mr Speaker can justify what we have experienced in the recent past,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu urged those who sought public office to show love to the people.

“Zambia is bigger than us and therefore those of us that seek public office should advance much higher love for our people and including respecting our people. Sustainable development is for all, different disabled people as well as all who are able bodied,” he said.

After his address, president Lungu shared a light moment with UPND Whip Garry Nkombo and Leader of the Opposition Jack Mwiimbu. He also shook hands with Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili, a gesture that was met with a roar of approval among the MPs in the house.