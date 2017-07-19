Postponement of Week 18 Fixtures

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform all its members and the general public that all week 18 FAZ/MTN Super League fixtures have been moved to Sunday July 23 2017.
The decision to reschedule the game is as a result of the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship(CHAN)qualifierbetween Zambia and Swaziland to be played on Saturday July 22, 2017 at the National Heroes Stadium.
The following games will be played on Sunday July 23 2017:
Nakambala Leopards Vs NAPSA Stars
Kabwe Warriors Vs Lusaka Dynamos
Nchanga Rangers Vs Konkola Blades
Real Nakonde Vs Power Dynamos
Nkana Vs Mufulira Wanderers
Lumwana Radiants Vs Nkwazi
ZESCO United Vs Green Eagles
ZANACO Vs Buildcon
Green Buffaloes Vs Red Arrows
City Of Lusaka Vs Forest Rangers
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Desmond Katongo
COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER