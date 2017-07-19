Postponement of Week 18 Fixtures

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform all its members and the general public that all week 18 FAZ/MTN Super League fixtures have been moved to Sunday July 23 2017.

The decision to reschedule the game is as a result of the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship(CHAN)qualifierbetween Zambia and Swaziland to be played on Saturday July 22, 2017 at the National Heroes Stadium.

The following games will be played on Sunday July 23 2017:

Nakambala Leopards Vs NAPSA Stars

Kabwe Warriors Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers Vs Konkola Blades

Real Nakonde Vs Power Dynamos

Nkana Vs Mufulira Wanderers

Lumwana Radiants Vs Nkwazi

ZESCO United Vs Green Eagles

ZANACO Vs Buildcon

Green Buffaloes Vs Red Arrows

City Of Lusaka Vs Forest Rangers

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Desmond Katongo

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

