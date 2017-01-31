Chikanta cut off from the country

This is the road one has to use to Chikankata from Choma and Kalomo in Southern province. Chikanta is one of the big farming blocks in Southern province.

This part of Zambia has not benefited from the so much talked PF road infrastructure programme despite the area being the leading supplier of maize grain.

Perhaps this is why the people of Dundumwezi which is in Chikanta had to express their anger using the ballot by giving President Lungu just 200 votes against 30, 000 votes for Hakainde Hichilema of the opposition UPND.

During the rain season, this is how the road looks like. Some parts of this area or Chiefdom becomes inaccessible, no vehicle leave or enter Chikankata.