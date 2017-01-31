Chikanta cut off from the country

This is the road one has to use to Chikankata from Choma and Kalomo in Southern province. Chikanta is one of the big farming blocks in Southern province.
This part of Zambia has not benefited from the so much talked PF road infrastructure programme despite the area being the leading supplier of maize grain.
Perhaps this is why the people of Dundumwezi which is in Chikanta had to express their anger using the ballot by giving President Lungu just 200 votes against 30, 000 votes for Hakainde Hichilema of the opposition UPND.
During the rain season, this is how the road looks like. Some parts of this area or Chiefdom becomes inaccessible, no vehicle leave or enter Chikankata.
Bad geography: Chikanta and Chikankata are not on the same street!
However, it is true that the PF government has concentrated its infrasture development in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces. Un audited accounts indicate that up to 65% of the total infrastructure projects are in the three provinces.
Pheka
February 1, 2017 at 5:04 am
Good morning to you all members of parliament at large.
Let us discuss on this matter at hand about road networks, i believe that during campaign period we all travel to the different parts of this Nation so called zambia.
But why is it that after campaign time we tend to forget the promise we made to the Nation. whilst in the same period we ask votes to the poor and sufferers people in these villages of our forefathers. why do we pretend to help yet our thoughts are full of hypocrisy. Now look at that chikankanta road and not only that let us also take a look on Lukulu road since 1964. From kaoma to Lukulu upto watopa area. People from these places don’t support us not cause they hate us Noooooo,but it’s a way we talk and promise them is totally far from what their have benefited in our fake promises.
sorry to say this but MPs and ministers let us help his Excellence don’t allow people to blame him. We are supposed to be blamed simply because we are not working hard. Remember the high you go,,the cooler you calm.
kakoma brian
February 1, 2017 at 5:08 am
Just sound the bells to the elected representatives that theirs will be a one term tour of parliament should they not deliver on promises! Had Zambians agreed on the recall article in the constitution these MP would have been alert to constituency plight for a recall would spell no confidence and their loss of the seat paving way for a by-election!
FuManchu
February 1, 2017 at 5:25 am
Chikanta and chikankata roads are the same despite the 2 areas doing so well in what a human needs to live. Chikanta is the main hub of maize grain in the country and chikankata has a huge and one of the most reliable Hospital and Nursing training school in the country. People in these 2 areas and the ones Mr kakoma Brian talked about have to suffer to get there. we are humbly requesting the relevant authorities to do something for once in these areas. its in times like this when i tell people how i MISS Mwanawasa MHSRIP. He managed /ruled the country as one. He assembled a team and showed leadership to the team he brought together. Now what we are seing is me, my self and my family. The MPs are there yes, but what ever their cries on behalf of the people are, they land on death ears. They look at where one is coming from and how the results where during elections. Shame to this nation
O
February 1, 2017 at 7:11 am
I don’t understand why you tend to blame the PF govt for not delivering both infrastural and road development when UPND Members of Parliament are busy boycotting/ not willing to work with the govt of the day. Do you expect MP’s from to trespass into UPND constituencies. So this is a course of selfishness.
Day dreamers
February 1, 2017 at 11:05 am
Chiyanga
February 1, 2017 at 11:08 am
CHIYANGA YOUR NAME IN TONGA MEANS WHAT.I THINK YOU ARE OFFLINE DEVELOPMENT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT.WAT IS NEEDED IS EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF ROAD RESOURCES.IF U ARE BUILDING A UNIVERSITY IN MUCHINGA BUILD ALSO IN KAOMA.DONT BRING CHILDISH POLITICS THAT SAYS U DEVELOP AREAS WHERE MPS ARE WORKING WITH GOVT. JUST PUT UP PLANS THAT COVER ALL AREAS IN ZAMBIA.MY PLACE WHERE I COME FROM IN SENANGA WEST THERE IS NO PRPOER LINK ROAD .I DONT KNOW HOW U EXPECT PIPO TO SUPPORT GOVERNMENT IN THAT WAY
ABAMANO
February 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm
Not only chikanta in choma but all Rural areas of west and south zambia are not receiving any support from past and present goverments and yet these places choose MPS to represent them, some even holding ministriel positions what ashame.Example also is Nalikwanda road in western province.The road is just about 80km from mongu and yet it takes you eight to ten hours to reach the place.What a country;;;;
gyb
February 2, 2017 at 8:26 pm