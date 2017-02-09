Politicians, Chiefs combine efforts to beat Cancer

WESTERN Province Minister Nathanael Mubukwanu has called on the people of Senanga and the entire province to turn out in numbers in order to be screened for various cancers.

Mubukwanu said this when he played host to Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, who was in the district to commission the first cervical cancer clinic in the district.

The Minister said that cancer screening should not attract stigma in this era challenging men and women alike to get screened for various cancers like cervical, prostate, breast cancers, including retinoblastomas in children.

“We do hope, as your leaders, that you take full advantage to maximize this opportunity to get screened and create more awareness,” said Mubukwanu. “Then next what we should do is simply to turn out in numbers and get screened for various cancers.”

Mubukwanu wondered how many men and women had dared to get screened for cancer.

“We should become decisive and take all measures to prevent all deaths that are cancer related.”

He added that the cervical cancer center could be accessed at any given time due to its proximity in order to improve health.

“You don’t need to fly to Harare or Johannesburg to access such facilities anymore. Am very glad that we have come in large numbers and I do hope that in the same token, we shall continue flocking to this facility,” he said

“We don’t want it to be a white elephant. If we make full use of this facility, we are going to prompt Government to bring more of such facilities to the district.”

The cervical cancer clinic at Senanga General Hospital is the seventh in the province.

And the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has pledged to work with the Ministry of Health to ensure that men and women turn out in numbers to get screened and treated for cancer.

BRE Representative Induna Kachenda, Wakumelo Simona assured the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya of BRE’s role as torch bearer promising to encourage women to maximize the facility placed at their doorstep.

February, is a month dedicated to cancer awareness, screening and treatment.