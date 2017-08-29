Political party leaders challenged to campaign against child marriages

The Musokotwane Compassion Mission Zambia (MCMZ) has called on all political players in Zambia to rally behind government and other stakeholders in ending child marriages.

MCMZ executive director Genious Musokotwane said this when he met opposition Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba at Choma Magistrate Court grounds in Southern Province.

Musokotwane stressed that ending child marriages is a collective responsibility that cannot be left to government and NGOs as eradicating the vice are of the nation’s best interest.

He added that his organization appreciates progressive criticism of policies aimed at curbing child marriages but called for the opposition political party leaders in Zambia to take calls on ending child marriages a matter of urgency and realise the negative effect the vice has on national development.

“You the opposition I’m of the view that you’re aspiring for presidency in the best interest of the nation. I must mention to you that early child marriages will frustrate your tenure in office should Zambians entrust you with governing this nation,” warned Musokotwane

He noted that the recent reports by the World Bank and the International Research Centre on Women indicates that child marriages will impact economies of developing countries negatively as they will be forced to spend millions of dollars in addressing vice, hence the need for critical measures to be implemented today.

“None of you in the opposition is relishing the prospect of running an economically depressed nation as a result of child marriages. That’s why you must supplement the efforts of government so that a great nation can be handed over to you when it’s your turn to rule. You must be aware that Zambia is likely to spend millions of dollars in addressing child marriages if nothing urgent is put in place, according to the World Bank and International Research Centre on Women who have reported that child marriages will have a negative economic impact on developing countries like ours.”

And Sinkamba has observed that in the quest to keep girls in school and curb child marriages, girls that are not in school and have nothing to do have benefited as policies and institutions like MCMZ are deterring would-be perpetrators of child marriages.

Sinkamba revealed that he has been following MCMZ’s work through social media and other media outlets in the country and commended the organization’s commitment towards ending child marriages in Southern province and its contribution to the nation’s agenda on ending child marriages.