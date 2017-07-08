Police to clamp down on unregistered and foreign registered vehicles

Police have banned the use of unregistered and foreign registered motor vehicles on Zambian roads that have no relevant documentation.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo said in a statement today that police officers have been instructed to impound motor vehicles moving without registrations forthwith and that only those in transit would be allowed to be driven on Zambian roads with permission.

“The Zambia Police Service has banned the use of unregistered motor vehicles countrywide. Only those motor vehicles that are in transit will be allowed to be driven on Zambian roads and should as per requirement be accompanied by relevant documents. Police officers have been directed to impound motor vehicles moving without registrations forthwith,” Mwaata-Katongo stated.

“Furthermore, all motor vehicles within the country bearing foreign number plates and being driven by Zambians without any justifiable reason have also been banned and if found, they will be impounded.”

She has since urged members of the public to comply with the ban and help safeguard the country’s peace and security.