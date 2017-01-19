Police summon Mast Newspaper Owner Mutinta Mazoka

Wife to former Post newspapers proprietor Fred Mmembe, Mutinta Mazoka has been summoned by the Police at force headquarters .

It’s not clear for what reason but it is highly likely that this is in line with The Mast Newspaper publishing of State agents threats on named members of the public.

Mutinta is also director of Oracle Media.

In the picture is a story published by the The Mast newspaper owned by Mutinta Mazoka.