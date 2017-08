Police storm Television station, picks opposition leader

Outspoken opposition leader Saviour Chishimba of United Progressive People (UPP) has been picked from Diamond Television studios.

Chishimba was picked from the Television station where he was being hosted on a programme.

A source at Diamond Television has confirmed that the police stormed the television station and picked Chishimba who has since been taken to Police Headquarters.

By press time Chishimba had not yet been formally arrested and charged.

