Police say they won’t entertain Mutinta Hichilema’s complaint as it is false

Zambia State Police Friday declined to record a complaint statement from Mutinta Hichilema and her lawyers over the alleged aggravated robbery at the United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema’s house which happened on 10th April 2017.
Lusaka’s Woodlands Police station Chief Intelligence Officer, a Mr Phiri allegedly declined to receive the complaints stating that he was waiting for instructions from higher Police offices.
Meanwhile, according to UPND media team, lawyers representing the Hichilema family wondered why Police would decline to record a complaint over a matter of house raid.
Lead lawyer Chad Muleza told the Media that it is unfortunate that State Police are declining to record a complaint from Hichilema’s wife.
According to the UPND media team, on 10th of April, 2017, the State Police in Zambia raided Zambia’s main opposition leader’s house and damaged property, and allegedly got undisclosed amounts of money from the house.
Meanwhile UPND President Hakainde Hichilema remains in prison awaiting the treason preliminary inquiries hearing slated for 4th and 5th May, 2017 at the Magistrates court.
But Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has refuted claims by Hichilema saying Police officers told her to wait as they were attending to another member of the public but she opted to leave and did not go back.
Katongo explained to Byta FM Friday afternoon that Mutinta has decided to report the alleged theft, 18 days from the day it is purported to have occurred which is clearly an afterthought intended to damage the image and reputation of the Zambia Police.
The Zambia Police Spokesperson says the allegation started trending in some quarters of the media and Police made their own inquiries and it was established that the allegation lacked substance and was false on inquiry.
She elaborated that Mutinta Hichilema Friday morning went to Woodlands Police in the company of the media with a view to lodge a complaint against some police officers alleging that they stole undisclosed amounts of money and property during the time when the officers went to apprehend UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Katongo has since charged that police will not entertain that complaint as it has already investigated it and found to be false and malicious.
HH, Disrespected the presidency by refusing to give way and use of defamatory words.
the high code is very clear when it says:
1. give way to the ambulance
2. give way to the firebrigate vehicle
3. give way to the police vehicle.
the president then appoints the IG. So how do you expect the complaint to be entertained?
nonstarter.
Pc
April 30, 2017 at 2:54 pm
@Pc. Be real and logical as your president’s motorcade came from behind. Scientifically it was difficuilt for HH’s cars to make an emergency stop as cars behind could ram into each other. May be this was your plan as per vedio clip. See complaints on social media about biaseness of PF police. This has increased division of Zambia. So have No hope of united Zambia if you continue to be this ruthless to people frm the other half of Zambia who are so depressed with the oppression.
janza kumbele
April 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm
@PC uli mbwa na nako wakufyele icinyo calibola. if you are an insane and cannot verify from your own conscience who was wrong in the Mongu scenario even before court ruling, then you are the least dunderhead just like your stupid president Edgar Lungu. All the descriptions you have stated above are meaningless going by what exactly transpired in Mongu. Actually, it was your stupid President Chakolwa Lungu and his hundreds of PF thug policemen who had a hidden conspiracy/ agenda to eliminate or assassinate HH whilst in Mongu except that their mission flopped. Don’ t support blindly just because Chakolwa lungu is your father, cousin, brother or drinking mate because just like what he is doing to the opposition, he is also going to turn against you one day.
Mpo Sepiso
May 1, 2017 at 4:33 am
Evil people will never prospa, a day light robbery sure someone refuting it, katongo may GOD in heaven charge u, bcoz u are a spokesperson for lungu.
The truth
April 30, 2017 at 4:44 pm
Is it part of police duty to decline to record a complaint. Re they the one to determine if the report is a lie or its the truth?
Lukwesa Mubanga
April 30, 2017 at 5:39 pm
No where in the world would police refuse to record a complaint. You record, investigate and pass the case on to public prosector who will decide whether to prosecute or not.
PM
May 2, 2017 at 9:14 am
Why decline to record a complaint to that barbaric aggravated robbery by known PF police officers which has become known in the whole world. This woman why that thrash in her mouth? Is she a beneficiary of the money they stole from HH’s home. These people it’s true what others are disclosing they went to share HH’s loot, what a shame ba kapokola sure! They even gave something to their bosses! Zambia really gone to thieves and dogs.
Keki
April 30, 2017 at 9:48 pm
This woman so called Zambia Police mouthpiece should be ashamed of herself following the statement she has given and that one day time will tell…it will definitely catch up with her.Surely,is she normal to deny that nothing happened like property damaging at HH’s house during the raid and subsequent arrest of UPND Leader?Anyway,GOD knows and only wish her many fortunes as she executes her duties but alas…what goes up comes down she will live to regret that she is doing to please her masters today will turn around tomorrow..Lesa mukashana abenaiwe.
Fwebantu
April 30, 2017 at 10:01 pm
Another blind one following a fart without knowing where it’ll lead her to. People who don’t know how to do their job are always like that. I suggest Katongo goes back to school. Or maybe that’s a bad idea since it seems Lelayi police school are only teaching police students how to be thugs and thieves these days. God help Zambia.
Paula
May 1, 2017 at 12:36 am
Zambians are not foolish, they are watching. If ever CHI… HH became President, Zambians will revenge. He will completely fail to govern this country. It will be ungovernable to teach him a good lesson. The bible says You will get that which you give. My advice therefore to HH is that he must not attempt to govern this country. He will curse the day he was born. HH,your wife and members of this miserable party you have lost it. We understand loosing is very painful and we sympathise with you, but I think it is too, too much. HH You are trying to hard to become President, it does not work that way. Remember how Chiluba, Mwanawasa, RB and now EL came into power- without Effort( It just happened – RB and Mwanawasa had retired from active politics,EL never even dreamt of being president and Chiluba won landslide). It came on a silver platter MEANING GOD GIVEN. God has not given you to rule this country so give us a break. DONT FORCE MATTERS Please please WE BEG
Stella Tembo
May 2, 2017 at 8:26 am
It was not God given but rather came into office because of the ill-informed electorate.
PM
May 2, 2017 at 9:17 am