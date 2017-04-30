Police say they won’t entertain Mutinta Hichilema’s complaint as it is false

Zambia State Police Friday declined to record a complaint statement from Mutinta Hichilema and her lawyers over the alleged aggravated robbery at the United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema’s house which happened on 10th April 2017.

Lusaka’s Woodlands Police station Chief Intelligence Officer, a Mr Phiri allegedly declined to receive the complaints stating that he was waiting for instructions from higher Police offices.

Meanwhile, according to UPND media team, lawyers representing the Hichilema family wondered why Police would decline to record a complaint over a matter of house raid.

Lead lawyer Chad Muleza told the Media that it is unfortunate that State Police are declining to record a complaint from Hichilema’s wife.

According to the UPND media team, on 10th of April, 2017, the State Police in Zambia raided Zambia’s main opposition leader’s house and damaged property, and allegedly got undisclosed amounts of money from the house.

Meanwhile UPND President Hakainde Hichilema remains in prison awaiting the treason preliminary inquiries hearing slated for 4th and 5th May, 2017 at the Magistrates court.

But Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has refuted claims by Hichilema saying Police officers told her to wait as they were attending to another member of the public but she opted to leave and did not go back.

Katongo explained to Byta FM Friday afternoon that Mutinta has decided to report the alleged theft, 18 days from the day it is purported to have occurred which is clearly an afterthought intended to damage the image and reputation of the Zambia Police.

The Zambia Police Spokesperson says the allegation started trending in some quarters of the media and Police made their own inquiries and it was established that the allegation lacked substance and was false on inquiry.

She elaborated that Mutinta Hichilema Friday morning went to Woodlands Police in the company of the media with a view to lodge a complaint against some police officers alleging that they stole undisclosed amounts of money and property during the time when the officers went to apprehend UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Katongo has since charged that police will not entertain that complaint as it has already investigated it and found to be false and malicious.