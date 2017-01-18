Police, RTSA mount now roadblocks on highway

Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) have intensified roadblocks and are now stopping vehicles on the highway to nab motorists whose road tax and insurance expired in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Government last year directed that Police stop making unnecessary roadblocks which were uncovinenced to motorists and members of the public. It was announced that only in designated points should roadblocks be mounted.
During the festival period police especially in Southern province took advantage of the patrols that were allowed to go back to the streets and mount roadblocks. In what looks to be a move to cash in for the period which they were told to leave the roads, the police are now up in arms against motorists.
They are taking advantage of the end of the grace period for renewal of road tax.
cash strapped PF mis-govt sees it as a way of raising revenue
child of the sky
January 18, 2017 at 5:48 pm
In Solwezi its worse.
These RTSA and traffic officers mount road blocks anyhow.
RTSA are a bit professional in the way they do their patrols but traffic officers in Solwezi are very unprofessional in the way the conduct themselves during patrols.
There is a Tonga guy by the name of Haiba who in my personal view and other person think he is just a criminal and not the serve the people. This guy is corrupt and let something be done about him. These are the people who need to be transferred to ZAWA but I think even there he can sell all our animals in the game reserves.
zambian
January 19, 2017 at 1:15 am