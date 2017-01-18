Police, RTSA mount now roadblocks on highway

Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) have intensified roadblocks and are now stopping vehicles on the highway to nab motorists whose road tax and insurance expired in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Government last year directed that Police stop making unnecessary roadblocks which were uncovinenced to motorists and members of the public. It was announced that only in designated points should roadblocks be mounted.

During the festival period police especially in Southern province took advantage of the patrols that were allowed to go back to the streets and mount roadblocks. In what looks to be a move to cash in for the period which they were told to leave the roads, the police are now up in arms against motorists.

They are taking advantage of the end of the grace period for renewal of road tax.