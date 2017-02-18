Police raid M’membe’s resident again, dismantle printing press

Heavily-armed police in the company of Post Newspapers Limited provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho this afternoon failed to confiscate a small printing press at prominent journalist Fred M’membe’s residence in Lusaka’s Rhodespark area.

The printing press is reportedly used by used by Oracle Media Productions, the publishers of The Mast, a daily tabloid that is owned by Dr M’membe’s wife Mutinta.

Police and Mosho forcibly entered and started dismantling the machine before loading the smaller components in a truck. They however failed to lift the main body of the printing press as the forklift they used was too small.

They also grabbed a speed boat belonging to the M’membe family after allegedly failing to trace its serial number.

Dr M’membe, who is currently outside the country, has described the police’s invasion of his home and arrest of his wife as “cowardly and desperate acts.”