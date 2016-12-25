Police planned to teargas and arrest me on Christmas Day – HH

Opposition United Party for National Development ( UPND ) leader Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that the police had planned to teargas and arrest him if he went to Matero where he was scheduled to donate Christmas presents to aged people.

Hichilema says he received information and didn’t want to cause people to be arrested instead of celebrating Christmas. He says he had planned with his wife to visit the aged people today.

Hichilema disclosed this in his Christmas message posted on his Facebook page:

Merry Christmas Zambia.

With my wife, Mutinta and indeed on behalf of our party the United Party for National Development (UPND) we wish you a merry Christmas.

This is a time to share with those in need while thanking our creator, through his son Jesus Christ for the gift of life.

As a family we intended to celebrate this day with the less privileged in Matero township, Lusaka, but we have just received reports that we may be tear gassed by state Police and later on get arrested for alleged unlawful assembly.

In view of that, we would not want to see any person getting arrested even when they have not committed any offense but we wish to send you all a merry Christmas message.

Merry Christmas once more and enjoy responsibly and when you can, please share with others.

Hakainde Hichilema and wife, Mutinta.

Thank you.