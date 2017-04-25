Police officer shots at Bus Driver, Passenger

Yona Musukwa writes:

A very foolish police officer has shot a Bus Driver near Kanwala prison. The Police officer who was driving a Mark 2 blocked the Bus and demanded a driver’s Licence. The Bus Driver refused, then the officer pulled out a Pistol and shot the Driver in the abdomen and the passager. The Police Spokeswoman says they are investigating the identity of the Officer.

I have been expecting something like this to happen. Since roadblocks were banned traffic police officers have become very short tempered and vicious. Our police officers are good men but the bad ones are tarnishing their name. We need to flush them out of the system.

Below is a statement by the police spokesperson confirming the incidence:

We received a report of shooting which occurred on 24th April, 2017 at about 1600 hours in Kamwala near Kamwala Prisons in which two people were shot at, that is, a mini bus driver and a passenger by a person who was wearing a Police Combat uniform.

Efforts are being made to establish whether the assailant is a genuine police officer or not.

All started when the driver of the bus identified as Harrison Miti aged 30 of Chawama overtook the Toyota Corrolla with unknown registration number which the alleged officer was driving and this alleged officer then blocked the minibus and demanded for a drivers licence from the mini bus driver.

When the driver did not comply with the demands , the assailant pulled a pistol and fired at Miti (mini bus driver) in the abdomen and also shot a passenger identified as Janet Zimba aged 22 of Old Kanyama who also sustained a bullet wound on her left leg.

The two are admitted to UTH and police officers who visited the scene found a nine milimeter empty cartridge at the scene. The suspect was driving a Toyota corolla whose plate number has not been established yet. We have instituted investigations in the matter and hope to bring the culprit to book. We therefore call upon members of the public who witnessed this ordeal to avail the police with more information that can help in bringing the assailants to book. Whether this act was perpetrated by a police officer or not, this is criminal. ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER