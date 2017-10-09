Police nab 5 over attack on Alex Ng’onga’s family home

Police in Kitwe have arrested five suspects in connection with the attack on Chipolopolo striker Alex ‘Bazo’ Ng’onga’s family home in Chimwemwe Township.
Copperbelt Province police commissioner Charity Katanga says the five were arrested on Sunday morning and charged with malicious damage to property.
“We have arrested five people for malicious damage to property and they are detained in police custody. We have Jeff Chavula 30, Dickson Chama 24, Peter Mwanga 21, Gift Zulu 18 and a 16 year old all of Kitwe Chimwemwe Township,” Katanga said.
”A white Toyota Landcruiser ACC 5492 that was used has been impounded. The value of the damaged property is K450.”
Katanga has since warned the members of the public in the habit of harassing people that the long arm of the law will visit them.
Ng’onga, who plies his trade with Kitwe giants Power Dynamos, has come under heavy criticism from fans for missing some guilt-edged chances in the 1-0 loss away to Nigeria that ended the Chipolopolo’s hopes of making their first ever World Cup appearance.
Alex Iwobi’s second half strike saw Nigeria become the first African team to qualify for Russia 2018.
How I wish those accused of being corrupt were rounded up as quickly as the thugs that damaged the property of N’gonga’s parents in Kitwe.
JASON NYIRENDA
October 9, 2017 at 3:14 pm